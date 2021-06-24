iPhone 14 takes shape except for in-display Touch ID, 48MP camera, ProMax





Our attention is directed to next year’s phone, as the iPhone 13 is almost here and basically leaking the whole thing. Often accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has some predictions, and Apple may be planning major changes.

According to Kuo, the biggest upgrade will be in the form of an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will be the first Apple product to offer Touch ID in a virtual reader. On Android smartphones with this feature, scanning works by illuminating a section of the screen with the sensor and scanning the fingerprint using an optical or ultrasonic scanner under the glass. In our experience, it’s not as reliable as a physical scanner, but if it boots on the iPhone, Apple may have solved the problem.

In-display fingerprint scanners are common on Android phones.

Michael Simon / IDG

In addition to the in-display scanner, Apple is reportedly trying to enhance its non-Pro lineup with the new Max model. Apple announced the fourth iPhone option on the iPhone 12 mini last year, but many reports suggest that it’s not selling as well as Apple expected. Rumor has it that Apple will stick to the iPhone 13 Mini, but next year’s lineup could go the other way with the cheaper 6.7-inch non-ProMax.

Apple announced the Max phone with the iPhone XS in 2018, remaining the flagship iPhone model for three generations, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest screen in Apple’s history and better camera features than any other model. According to Kuo, the iPhone 14 lineup includes the “lowest price ever” for an iPhone of that size, which he expects to cost less than $ 900 for a 6.7-inch. He doesn’t mention anything other than size and price, but it probably has less cameras and features than the pro version.

Kuo also expects Apple to dramatically upgrade its Pro model wide-angle camera from 12MP to 48MP on the iPhone 12. Apple has been using 12MP cameras for generations, but the iPhone outperforms Android-enabled products that offer cameras over 100MP. The iPhone 13 is expected to hold a similar camera with an improved 7-element lens construction with a slightly wider aperture.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

