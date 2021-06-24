TCL showcases foldable display glasses at MWC2021, but foldable phones are still no show





The TCL Nxtwear G wearable display allows you to watch videos and play games from your mobile phone or laptop via a USB-C cable.

TCL

TCL took the stage at Virtual Mobile World Congress on Thursday to showcase its ever-expanding product lineup that goes far beyond the most well-known televisions. In addition to announcing an imminent mobile software update, TCL has unveiled foldable sunglasses that allow you to watch videos privately through your kids smartwatch, outdoor and indoor routers, and the “lens” display. But the foldable phone was still a no-show.

TCL has been showing off sketches and prototypes of foldable phones over the last few years (one is both foldable and rollable, and the other has a tri-fold screen), but it’s also in release. Nonetheless, none of the prototypes are on the market so far. Next-generation foldable from rivals Samsung and Huawei.

Cut chatter

Subscribe to the CNET mobile newsletter for the latest phone news and reviews.

Stefan Sterit, general manager of global marketing at TCL, said it could finally change this year. The company is “testing” the prototype, and Streit has repeated plans to launch a foldable phone by the end of the year.

Apart from foldable handsets, TCL has steadily rolled out affordable 5G handsets under the vision of “5G for all” after announcing its eponymous mobile lineup last year. The company’s first TCL-branded phone was the TCL10 series, which started at $ 400. Then followed the TCL20 series, which started at $ 300. Currently, TCL is preparing to launch a next-generation 5G phone at a low price, perhaps $ 200, based on a $ 100 increment from the previous year.

TCL is one of the top player TVs, but it’s pretty unobtrusive when it comes to smartphones. But in reality, the company has a long history of designing, manufacturing and marketing phones under non-unique brands. TCL has manufactured handsets with the Alcatel name, the once popular BlackBerry brand, and even a small Palm handset. In recent years, TCL has focused on building its own brand, hoping that its popularity on television will lead to smaller devices.

Wearable display glasses

TCL has been teasing the Project Archery headset for several years, but it was finally released in 2021 and was called Nxtwear G. The accessory looks like sports sunglasses, but the cable hangs from one side and can be connected. For over 100 devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones from “all major manufacturers”. When the USB-C cable is plugged in, the headset uses two custom full HD OLED displays on the “lens” to provide a personal cinematic experience or to allow the wearer to watch videos or play games. Allows you to play more privately. It looks like something that can improve the ride quality of long planes.

Folding headsets like sunglasses are equipped with speakers, but TCL recommends using earphones or headphones in a larger environment (again, on an airplane), or just for privacy. .. Keep in mind that there is a non-removable wire hanging from one side of the frame. Without it, the headset will not work. The release in the US hasn’t been announced yet, but the Nxtwear G will first hit Australia before hitting European countries that are expected to sell for € 599 (about $ 715 or $ 515). It will be expanded internationally for A $ 899.

TCL launched a smartwatch for children at Mobile World Congress 2021.

TCL new kids smartwatch

Parents who want to track their child’s whereabouts but aren’t ready to hand over a full-fledged phone may be interested in TCL’s new children’s smartwatch. A wearable called the Movetime Family Watch 2 comes with real-time location tracking that logs to create location history. Safe Zone Geo-fence means that if the wearer gets lost outside the area specified by the parent, an alert will be sent to the parent’s phone.

In addition to this, the wearable is equipped with nano-SIM and has a built-in camera, which enables 4G voice and video calls. In addition, there are ways parents can control exactly what content their children are consuming. TCL has no plans to launch it in the U.S., but by the end of August, some European shoppers could get the product for € 149 (about $ 180, $ 130, or A $ 235). You will be able to do it.

Multi-screen collaboration

Like Microsoft and Samsung, TCL is recreating software called multi-screen collaboration for the post-pandemic world. TCL wants to make it easy to switch from one device or display to another. In a press release, TCL gave an example of keeping a phone in a bag while a laptop has easy access to files, photos, Android apps, a shared clipboard, and many other features. Multi-screen collaboration is supported on a variety of product lines and will initially be deployed on TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphones.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos