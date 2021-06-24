Why Google Suppressed Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Patriot Post





Google has been working to ban soft shadows by deliberately suppressing topic-related search results by artificially downgrading information related to COVID Lab Leak theory to a lower position on the site. It was. In fact, Google even admits to engaging in this practice. David Feinberg, head of Google Health, argued that the reason was to limit the spread of false information. Feinberg said the goal of the tech giant is to make sure it doesn’t guide people into paths that seem unreliable. Hello Thought Police.

It’s a fairly subjective objection, which raises the obvious question: who decides who has authority? Feinberg continued to spin Google’s suspicious rationale by pointing out the very popular Boogeyman of conspiracy theorists. If you’re looking for a plot, you can certainly find it on the internet, he explained. We don’t want it to be the first thing you see. He further avoids displaying predictions that we have a policy on medical false alarms and our system may provide information that could lead to serious or acute physical harm. I will. Even suggesting that information about the potential for COVID through a lab leak can lead to serious or acute physical harm is nothing more than explicit deflection.

The main reason for suppressing and drawing Labreak theory as a conspiracy theory seems to be a much more logical explanation of Google’s own connection to the Chinese lab in question.

In fact, Google reportedly funded Peter Daszak, a leading American scientist linked to Wuhan. Dazak was also the only American selected as part of the World Health Organization, first disguising the origin of Wuhan’s COVID and advancing wet market theory while actively refusing to connect to the lab. please remember.

And of course, Google has its own business relationship with China. This is a company that has turned back to please ChiComs and protect its huge Chinese market share. Why are you poking a bear now? Or ever?

Putting it all together, it’s not surprising that tech giants are interested in promoting a story while at the same time suppressing a more compelling story than competing. In other words, this does not prevent the spread of false information. Rather, it was Google’s aggressive thumbs-up to ensure that false information was trusted.

When it comes to credibility, another blow to Daszaks was a recent statement from the British medical journal The Lancet. Last year, Lancet took the unusual step of publishing a letter that Dazak just happened to write, signed by about 27 medical professionals. It’s partially read, we stand together to strongly condemn the conspiracy theory suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. Lancet said the author had no competing interests at the time, but argues that the claim seems false, at least when Dazak is concerned.

Finally, if you want to know what a real patriarchy looks like, it’s nothing more than Big Tech. These companies have appointed parent gatekeepers to justify the censorship and containment of information. All of this is to prevent children from getting false information.

