Next-generation Vivo V21e smartphone released in India.Check here for price, specifications and stock status





Vivos’ next-generation smartphone, the Vivo V21e, has been in the news for quite some time. Meanwhile, Vivo is teasing the details of future smartphones through the social media handle. On the other hand, leaks and reports detail various features related to core specifications and pricing. Now, Vivo has finally launched the Vivo V21e smartphone in India. In effect, it shouted out, and it was also made when the official announcement was made to deploy the Vivo V21e smartphone.

Vivo V21e Price and Stock Status

The Vivo V21e is available in India with a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The price is 24,990 in Japan. Starting today, it will be available in Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl color variations through its mainline retail partners Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI stores.

Details of this section

As part of its launch offer, Vivo offers 2,500 cashbacks for purchases made through HDFC Bank’s credit and debit cards, as well as the Kotak Mahindra card. Buyers use TVS credits, ICICI bank cards, Zest, HDB bank cards, and home credits,[今すぐ購入]and[後で支払う]Options are also available.

Vivo V21e design

The newly launched Vivo V21e features a 6.44-inch AMOLED FullView display with a resolution of 2400 1080 pixels. It measures 160.63 * 73.91 * 7.67mm and weighs 165g in dark pearl color variations and 167g in sunset jazz variations. According to Vivo, the very narrow middle frame of the Vivo V21es is made using Vacuum Evaporation technology, giving it a metallic look and a solid and comfortable grip.

Vivo V21e specifications

The Vivo V21e features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and can be further expanded with up to 1TB of microSD cards. According to Vivo, it includes a company’s extended RAM feature that allows users to get additional RAM boosts through advanced algorithms. In addition, Vivo V21e comes with an ultra game mode for gaming.

Vivo V21e camera

The Vivo V21e has a 32MP self-camera. On the back is a dual rear camera setup with LED flash. There is a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. The rear camera setup also comes with an electronic image stabilization (EIS) feature that provides better stabilization through software algorithms without the need for additional hardware when images and videos are bumpy. I will.

Vivo V21e battery

The Vivo V21e has a 4,000mAh battery. Featuring support for the 44W Flash Charge in the box, the company says it will charge the battery up to 72% in 30 minutes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos