Where to find them in Season 7





Fortnite Season 7 will get another 20 alien artifacts in the third week. Want to get the most out of your Tier 1 Chimera skins before the end of this Battle Pass? Then go to these locations to unlock the parts that you can customize for your alien outfit.

Fortnite Week3 Alien Artif Location

There aren’t many warnings about alien artifacts in the last two weeks, but it’s highly recommended to accumulate a significant amount of mats before looking for this latest batch. Many canisters are hovering high, so you need to build a ramp to get there.

Alien Artif Location 1 The first Alien Artif is located in the central castle area of ​​Coral Castle.

The first artifact is in the central castle area of ​​Coral Castle.Epic Games

Upon entering the front door, the first artifact canister is floating in the air.

When you enter the central entrance, you can see that it is floating here. Epic Games

Alien Artif Location The 22nd Alien Artif is located on the northeastern corner of Craggie Cliff.

The second artifact is in the Craggy Cliffs. Epic Games boathouse in the northeast.

Enter inside a large brick boathouse. Enter through the black door and down the stairs, you will see the canister sitting on the suspended boat.

You can see the canister hovering on this boat. Epic Games

Alien Artif Location The 33rd Alien Artif is located towards the center of the Slurpy Swamp.

Head to the rainbow-colored brick building in the middle of SlurpySwamp.Epic Games.

Enter through one of the two side-by-side garage doors in the rainbow-colored brick building. Climb the small stairs on the left and you’ll find the Alien Artifact Canister here.

As you climb the stairs, you will see a canister floating.Fortnite Week 3 Alien Artifact Location 3 Gameplay

Alien Artif Location The 44th Alien Artif Location is much easier to find. Head to the Rocks Lighthouse area shown on the map below.

The fourth alien artifact is near the Rocks Lighthouse.Epic Games

When you enter the small hut next to the house, you should see a canister sitting inside.

There is a canister in a small hut. Epic Games

Alien Artif Location 5 Last but not least, go to the central building of Bonnie Barb.

Go to the central building in the middle of Bonnie Barb.Epic Games

You can see the canister sitting on the top floor. As in the previous week, this offers 20 alien artifacts with 4 artifacts per canister. That’s all you need to know about alien artifacts in the third week of Season 7.

You can see the canister sitting on the top floor. Epic Games

