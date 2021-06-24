Reliance Jio | Google Cloud: Reliance Jio will partner with Google Cloud for 5G, says Thomas Kurian





Jio and Google Cloud have signed a 5G partnership to connect a billion Indians to the faster Internet, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said at Reliance AGM on Thursday. This is an addition to the JioPhone Next smartphones being developed by both companies.

According to Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, the partnership with Reliance Jio is very important and will help you grow your company quickly and ultimately increase your bottom line.

In an exclusive interview with ET’s Surabhi Agarwal prior to Reliance AGM, Klean said he turned Google Cloud around within two years of steering, India is one of Google Cloud’s fastest growing markets. Said that it has its own ability to leverage technology. Faster than other countries.

JioPhone Next: Mukesh Ambani announces “most affordable” smartphone in partnership with Google to make India 2G-Mukt

At Reliance Industries’ 44th Annual Meeting, Mukesh Ambani announced the new JioPhone, JioPhone Next, which it calls the most affordable smartphone in India and the world. It will be released on September 10th by Ganesh Chaturti. The new smartphone is part of a two-part transaction between RIL and Google.

The country is also moving very quickly to digital services such as telehealth, e-commerce and digital banking, and will significantly support cloud providers such as Google, he said.

Edited excerpt of the interview:

Describe different aspects of your partnership with Reliance Jio.

The first is to work with Reliance Jio on 5G telecommunications services to enable 1 billion Indians to connect, quickly access networks and support his mission to digitize Reliance Jio and India. is. Specifically, in this area, Google Cloud provides a complete end-to-end solution for fully automating and managing Reliance Jios 5G networks and services running in the cloud. Partnerships and innovations also offer phone-grade features in terms of security performance and resoring force. With the number of people Jio has already reached, we will further expand with 5G to meet the demands of these customers and enhance the networks and services that Jio will have access to throughout India. This is one particular project area.

Second, 5G networks also enable a feature called edge computing. With 5G bandwidth and latency reduction, 5G can be integrated into network solutions to enable new types of applications. And these new types of applications are aimed at both consumers and businesses. That’s why Google integrates Google Edge Cloud with Reliance Jio to provide a scalable platform for edge applications.

Business applications for consumers include digital healthcare, digital education, entertainment, and games. But it also offers edgy business applications. In other words, it’s like an application for managing manufacturing, equipment, retail, and more. This is the second part.

Third, Jio is migrating its core business to Google Cloud to provide a richer experience as part of the digital experience it wants to offer its customers. So some of the core businesses are, for example, Reliance Retail, JioMart, JioSaavn. As these platforms move to the Google Cloud infrastructure, you can take advantage of features provided by Google, such as data analytics, machine learning, and demand forecasting. Therefore, this partnership will take place not only in the apparently very important telecommunications business, but also in these additional areas.

Google has been very active in India for the last few years. The leadership team grows larger and the main customers win. What is the country’s big strategy?

You have seen our very rapid growth and commitment to India. Strong growth is seen in India. As you know, we have relationships with many companies such as Sharechat, Eros Now, and Roposo. L & T Finance and Reliance’s financial services, such as Royal Enfield’s mutual fund in manufacturing, recently appointed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to provide solutions in collaboration with many government agencies. In the same way. We continue to significantly expand our commitment to India. From a technology perspective, we launched the Mumbai Cloud Region in 2017. We plan to bring the New Delhi Cloud Region online later this year. This is the second region in India, the ninth region in APAC, and the 27th region in the world. Therefore, we are confident that the partnership’s commitment to technology and expansion from a market launch perspective will focus on ensuring that India’s economic growth is supported.

What role does a market like India play in Google’s growing advantage or excellence over its competitors?

Looking at the partnership itself, it shows that we see it as a great opportunity for India and us. We see 5G as a breakthrough in terms of communication technology. Also, one of the benefits of India is that it can help India make a leap forward and move directly to 5G, rather than going through 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G of each generation. There will also be an announcement between Google and Reliance about what they are doing on their mobile phone side to make it accessible throughout India. This is one set.

Second, more and more cloud adoption is being driven by digitalization initiatives. Digitization initiatives, as you know, are telemedicine, healthcare, e-commerce and retail, digital banking, banking and financial services. In India, which has more than a billion people, we find it very convenient to use digital services. And we recognize that globally, developing markets are migrating to digital services very quickly.

Pandemics have had a huge impact on the world in a clearly negative way, but those who can’t go to the grocery store want to get things home and can’t go home, so the impetus for digitization Is accelerating. At the hospital, they want to talk to a doctor in a video conference. So we are seeing that growth.

What do you expect from the Indian market?

And for us, India is a market we see in three different ways. First, it is a large market that is growing very rapidly and the economy is developing very rapidly. And the commitment to India as a market, the second is also where the engineering departments of Bangalore and Hyderabad are located. We want to help build products for India in India. Third, many companies are currently based in India, but they offer solutions and want to go abroad. There is no reason why Indian companies cannot go abroad. So our platform allows businesses to do it, start in India and then go abroad. Therefore, we are very enthusiastic about the work. And I am looking forward to it, and that is how it supports the Indian economy.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced $ 10 billion in funding for India last year, but how much of that investment will go to promote Google Cloud?

India is one of the fastest growing markets for Google Cloud worldwide. In terms of the scale of how quickly we expanded our market entry organization, we know that. It looks at the fund announced by Mr. Pichai, thanks to demand, and we use it in various ways to support India’s economic development. Part of it through Google’s consumer business and partly through the cloud. Organizations, some with businesses, some with governments, and some initiatives on providing education to children in India. So it’s a widespread effort. And it’s also a multi-year effort. It’s not something I want to do this year, it’s just that. Given the vibrancy of the economy and the conversation between the Government of India and Mr Pichai, it will be a long-term commitment from us to India.

You recently said that your company’s focus is on increasing profitability, but you’re trying to increase Google Cloud’s contribution to revenue. How does India pay fares with that plan in mind?

He professed that he needed scale to make money. And what we mean by scale is building a wide range of products with networks in regions around the world, with certain sets that must be invested in advance to be competitive in the cloud business. It means that there is. And we have a sales and distribution organization. This announcement by Reliance is another example of expanding your business. And as you grow in scale, you’re clearly more profitable. And while we are very pleased with our progress, both in terms of the people we were able to bring into the organization, but equally importantly, everything we enjoy with our customers. The same is true for the success of.

Given that Indian IT service providers are very strong in the global technology market, what role do they have? So, as a partner, how do you think it works?

We have very close partnerships with all major Indian system integrators such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL and Cognizant. It spans three tasks. One is working with clients. The two are offering joint solutions, as some IT services companies in India are now helping organizations deliver by building solutions packaged in the cloud. And third, it also supports managed services. For example, managed security services are currently a major focus for all cyber risks and threats. Therefore, they have been going on for almost two, two and a half years. And we are essentially Google’s product and solution companies. We are not a service company. Unlike other cloud providers, which have their own large service team, they do not compete with service companies, which is a very good foundation for partnerships.

What is your takeaway from the Reliance Agreement? This partnership is a breakthrough for us. This is a landmark in the 5G telecommunications industry, as large companies are deploying their entire network in the cloud. It’s also a broad partnership as it involves other parts such as retail and e-commerce. I am very happy with the technical collaboration. These partnerships work when there are relationships and collaborations between engineers. I am very satisfied. And it further reflects our commitment to India.

