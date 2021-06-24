The tech company has accelerated R & D-led innovation to mitigate the COVID-19 surge in India.Method is as follows





Our response to the COVID crisis in India tested our ability to resilience, readiness and agility in the face of disasters. The three initiatives provide a model of real stakeholder capitalism and provide a testbed for dealing with future crises. The red line of these initiatives is the integration of witty collaboration and diverse resources.

Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, most healthcare systems are under unprecedented pressure, often near collapse, especially in countries like India. To combat this kind of devastation, and for many of us whose business DNA is embedded in stakeholder capitalism, it has become an immediate call for duty.

It’s time to bring together resources across expertise, R & D, digital transformation, customers and partners to build resilience internally and across the larger community.

There is no danger of categorically testing the stakeholder capitalist model. For most of us in the IT space, this pandemic has taught us that we need to leverage technology to deliver and protect greater benefits, which is beyond business. While waiting for the global immunization rollout in preparation for the future wave, there is still much work to be done to fully combat COVID-19.

The dedication and speed we succeeded in responding to the cry for help in the field provided a model to protect our stakeholders, along with a pandemic that redefines how we operate. .. It not only ensured response to external incidents, but also provided a moment to change direction in a way that incorporates agility and readiness for future crises into our tactics.

Three Ways to Respond to India’s COVID Crisis

1. Improved predictability

The work on Covid-19 through Tech Mahindra’s R & D division, Makers Lab, began last year when it succeeded in building an asset. The first goal was to study and build a susceptibility-exposure-infectivity-recovery (SEIR) compartment mathematical model for predicting COVID-19 across the city.

Today, these models have second-wave severity and third-wave potential to ensure they are ready to serve employees, customers, partners, and society across vulnerable regions. Helps predict sex.

2. Faster response on the ground

In parallel, we built the SOS Seva channel for the simple purpose of using WhatsApp to respond to urgent medical support requests. In fact, this means that Tech Mahindra employees using the numbers can send SOS and respond immediately to emergencies. This was especially helpful during the second wave.

The service could be turned on within eight hours of launch, and since then more than 1,000 people have provided the emergency support they need.

Some of our strategic partners have been working to mitigate the impact of the recent surge in COVID-19 in India. This is a great example of stakeholder capitalism serving people and the planet.

— Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Committee Chairman of the World Economic Forum

3. Leveraging technology to build resilience

Our work continues as we discover more ways to mitigate the effects of this virus outbreak through molecular docking protein solutions and research. As the second wave increases the severity of COVID-19, our laboratory has adopted this molecular docking approach due to the high viral infection rate.

This strategy uses artificial intelligence (AI) to search for therapeutically potent drugs and molecules in real time. We examined 8000 FDA-approved drugs and distilled the list into one viable product being tested by our Bangalore partners (Reagene Biosciences and Indras).

Our study continues to identify FDA-approved drugs that can be relocated as a treatment for COVID-19.

Re-adapt global research to better serve current and future societies

As a virus mutates, considerable effort is required to study its genomic sequence and investigate the mutation. We also plan to extend this to cancer research that is currently missing from the Indian ecosystem due to lack of data and focus. We aim to fill that gap.

India could become an independent power of research and technology, but we can only enable this future through collaboration between major sectors, governments, partners, customers, and people. The pandemic is a testbed for this approach and should be considered to continue to support increased investment in technology, innovation and talent to serve and protect the community.

