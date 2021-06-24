Android apps coming to Windows 11: everything we know right now





Windows 11 runs Android apps.

Microsoft is introducing Android apps to the new app store. It was announced by software giants on Thursday, the launch event for Windows 11. A quick way to use Android apps on Windows PCs will be integrated into the new Windows 11 software when it’s released-Microsoft hasn’t yet announced an official release date, but the new Windows 11 operating system will be on this holiday. He said he would arrive in the season.

Currently, the Android app is available for Windows 10, but only for the Your Phone app released by Microsoft last year. Windows 11 also introduces a pretty version of the desktop widgets for personalizing the look and feel of your PC. In addition, new Xbox gaming features will be included in Windows 11.

When can I start using the Android app on my PC?

Microsoft hasn’t announced an official date for Windows 11 to be publicly available, but we know it will be available this holiday season. Once released, Android apps will be placed in the new store via Amazon’s app store. Currently, here’s how to use some Android apps on Windows 10.

Do I have to pay to update to Windows 11 to start using the Android app?

In most cases this is not the case. According to Microsoft, Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade to eligible Windows 10 PCs and new PCs during the holiday season. You can check if your PC is eligible by visiting Windows.com and downloading the PC Health Check app. Free upgrades will be available in 2022.

Windows 11 is in time for the holidays.

Microsoft brings all Android apps to the store. This includes Disney Plus, TikTok, Netflix, Pinterest, Uber and more.

Can I download the Android app as soon as I get Windows 11?

Yes, but there are pitfalls. For the Android app you’re trying to download, you’ll need to download the Amazon Appstore app, log in to your Amazon account, and download.

For more information, here’s everything you need to know about Windows 11 features. Plus, see everything Microsoft announced during the virtual event.

