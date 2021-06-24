This Google Chrome rival is the browser to use if you are concerned about your online privacy.What you need to know





Do you really know who is watching?

You do not want to leak your personal information when you browse the web. From Chrome and Safari to Firefox, the most popular browsers can help keep your data away from prying eyes. However, to protect these web browsers, you need to set some security-focused extensions or tweak the privacy settings in the settings. However, one browser start-up is fully committed to protecting you and your information by removing setup and process tweaks and offering a browser with its own privacy-focused search engine. I’m out.

Out of the box, the Brave browser blocks trackers and third-party cookies that monitor activity as you navigate the web. However, you can also use your browser to control what you don’t want to block, from ads and cookies to Facebook and Google login buttons.

The rare Brave browser maker said he understands that its strict blocking policy affects websites. You won’t see ads that support the creation of website content. Brave takes a clever approach to anonymously post to the websites it visits to reward content creators. Publishers receive donations in the form of cryptocurrencies when they opt in to the system. Or, if you don’t mind, you can allow ads and tracking in Brave’s settings. But the costs tracked are losing control of your privacy.

The Brave browser for Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS is built on the same foundation as Chrome. That is, Brave can use Chrome extensions.In fact, in Brave settings[拡張機能とテーマを検索]Click to go to the Chrome Web Store to search for browser extensions and themes.

And just because Brave is built on a framework developed by Google doesn’t mean you’re limited to using Google as your default search engine. Brave has released a public beta of its own privacy-focused search engine. This is called Brave Search, which is designed to face Google directly and will be the default search engine for Brave browsers later this year. You can try BraveSearch Beta right now on your desktop.

For BraveBrowser for mobile, you may have to wait for another BraveBrowser update to enable BraveSearch by default. Currently, there is no option to add BraveSearch manually. You can change the default search engine by opening Brave on mobile and tapping the three-dot icon to the right of the URL bar.[設定]When you tap, the first option is to change the default search engine.

Here’s how to set up your brave and contribute to your website and content creators.

For desktop and mobile, Brave blocks trackers.

Brave Controls what Brave blocks

By default, Brave uses all ads, trackers, third-party cookies (which track users across the web via social buttons on web pages) and third-party fingerprints (using your browser and computer settings). Block users) by creating a unique profile). However, you can adjust how the rigid brave approaches protection.

1.[ブレイブ]From the menu[設定]Click.

2. On the left[設定]On the panel[シールド]Tap.

Brett Pearce / CNET

3. Use the privacy options on the right to select the level of protection you want.

4. Once again[設定]On the panel[ソーシャルメディアのブロック]Tap to allow Google and Facebook login buttons, embedded Twitter tweets, and LinkedIn embedded posts.

5. For finer control, on the left[追加設定]so[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Tap.

6. Here you can adjust control over the services used by the Brave browser, such as predictive services that help search and autocomplete URLs.

7. To try BraveSearch with a focus on privacy, right click on the URL bar and[検索エンジンの管理]Choose.[その他の検索エンジン]From the list labeled, tap the three dot icon on the right,[デフォルトにする]Click to[ブレイブ検索]Choose.

In your browser settings, you can care about your privacy settings.

Bravely contribute to websites and content creators

Brave’s restrictive approach to advertising comes at a price. Websites don’t make money for work. Brave has developed Brave Rewards as a way to contribute to websites that you visit without being tracked. This is a program that sees Brave’s selected ads, earns tokens, and automatically provides revenue in the form of cryptocurrencies to visited websites. Here’s how to participate in the rewards program:

1. Tap the three parallel hamburger menus on the right side of the toolbar,[ブレイブリワード]Tap.

2.[はい]Tap.

3. On the Brave Rewards page, you can set up and adjust your participation in the Revenue Program.

For ads, you can adjust the number of ads you see per hour. For auto-posts, you can control the amount of posts each month and set a minimum threshold for the amount of time a page spends before a post is rewarded on your site.

4. In addition to earning tokens through web activities, you can add your own cryptocurrency to your account to contribute to your site.

Set the reward.

Brave

For more information on browsing, see Brave’s review and how Firefox shows who is tracking you.

