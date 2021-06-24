The Kiwi NFT company has announced a deal with Marvel when sales exceed $ 40 million in six months.





The Kiwi company, which sells non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has announced a new partnership with the comic book Jaguar Note Marvel.

Auckland-based Orbis Blockchain Technologies Ltd, well known for its app VeVe, sells digital artwork and virtual models that customers can interact with on their mobile phones and view in virtual galleries.

Marvel holds the copyright to 8,000 characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow.

This partnership will allow VeVe to use these characters to create future NFTs. This is expected to create a boom in products and purchases.

Read more: * Kiwi app sells over $ 7 million in digital 3D engraving using NFT * Non-fungible tokens are convenient, innovative and bubbling * New world of investment: Air Jordans, Banksys, cat gif

NFTs are the latest digital boom, using blockchain to authenticate that digital content is original and owned by a particular person. This is similar to an auction house that provides proof that the painting is genuine.

Lawrence Smith / Staff

VeVe co-founders David Yu and Dan Brothers are participating in Yus’ private collection.

VeVe co-founder David Yu said the new partnership will allow customers to buy limited edition digital comics, which could eventually be as collectible as the real thing.

He said the company would soon begin a partnership with Mattel to create Barbie.

Marvel Entertainment president Dan Buckley said VeVe was chosen because he understands that collection is as much about experience as product.

Lawrence Smith / Staff

VeVe co-founder David Yu is also involved in selling genuine collections.

According to Buckley, we look forward to providing that experience to our fans over the next few years.

Many kiwis haven’t heard of VeVe, but a YouTube search reveals a large international fan base and customers spending thousands of dollars on digital collections.

One video shows one user spending about $ 70,000 in the app’s secondary market on a buying frenzy.

VEVE / SUPPLIED

VeVe sells collectable 3D sculptures that collectors can view in the real world via augmented reality on their mobile phones and create virtual showrooms for sharing with other fans.

Since December, VeVe has sold over 580,000 NFT digital merchandise to a user base of over 340,000 customers.

It reports sales of over $ 40 million.

VeVe is the culmination of four years of effort at launch, said Dan Crothers, co-founder of VeVe.

VEVE / SUPPLIED

An example of a VeVe gallery where some apps crave NFT merchandise

In 2017, I saw the opportunity to create something new and exciting.

According to Yu, some NFTs sold out in seconds, including the recently released Superman 8888 limited production, a $ 50 cost, and sold out in 30 seconds.

VEVE / SUPPLIED

One of the early VeVes NFTs of the comic book character Harley Quinn.

In another limited release in April, VeVe sold 87,500 DeLorean time machines in 30 minutes.

Prices ranged between $ 30 and $ 90, generating over $ 6 million.

Released by Ghostbusters in June for $ 30, the slimmer digital model sold out in 15 seconds from all 5,500 units.

VEVE / SUPPLIED

This Ghostbusters logo edition was auctioned in the company’s secondary market for over $ 4,000.

When a customer buys an NFT, they don’t receive anything physical, but Brothers are as valuable as any other artwork, as they are limited in number and prove to be owned. Said to pull out.

He said owning an NFT compared to owning a copy is equivalent to owning a Mona Lisa compared to owning a high-resolution photo of the Mona Lisa.

Owners of images and videos that have become internet memes are investing in NFT transactions, with the Disaster Girl meme selling for $ 650,000 and the Overly Attached Girlfriend meme selling for over $ 586,000 in April.

