Six free Amazon Prime games revealed in July 2021





To conclude June, Amazon announced the next batch of free games and loot for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming’s July 2021 lineup includes six free games. Batman: The Enemy Within, Rad, The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Curse, Tales of the Neon Sea, Automachef, Portal Dogs. You can also get free in-game loot for popular games such as Grand Theft Auto Online, Warframe, and Sea of ​​Thieves.

Amazon, which just presented the Batman: The Telltale Series in June, is giving out the sequel Batman: The Enemy Within in July. Like the original, The Enemy Within is divided into five episodes, featuring clashes with classic enemies such as Riddler, Bane, and the Joker.

Currently playing: Batman: Inner Enemy-Official Launch Trailer

You’ve probably visited many end-of-life worlds in video games, but Rad is set in the end-of-life world. Needless to say, the world reminiscent of this 3D action roguelike game is dark and unforgiving. As a teenager on a mission to save the world, you need to enter a changing wasteland to undertake monsters of all kinds with the help of your mysterious powers.

Tales of Neon Sea is a gorgeous pixel art side crawler set in the world of cyberpunk where humans and robots live. You play as a detective investigating a strange murder case. Tales of Neon Sea is an old-fashioned adventure game with a fun story. The wanderer Frankenstein’s creatures, on the other hand, are creative story-based adventures that revolve around iconic monsters.

Automachef is a clever resource management puzzle game with a focus on automating the preparation of meals in the kitchen. PortalDogs is a puzzle platformer starring a king who leads a herd of dogs that imitate every movement.

In July, many free in-game loot will be available, including Assassin’s Creed Valhara’s Druid Payment Bundle, League of Legends Mystery Skin Shards, and Valorant-only player cards.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to win 6 free games and in-game prizes during July. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. All new free games will be released on July 1st, so we still have time to claim the June giveaway.

July 2021 Free Prime Gaming Titles

Available from July 1st to 31st

Batman: The Enemy Inside-The Telltale SeriesRadThe Wanderer: Frankenstein’s CreatureTales of the Neon SeaAutomachefPortal Dogs GameSpots Watch live streams, videos and more of the summer event.check it out





