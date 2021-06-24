Google Canada Signs Contracts with Eight Canadian Publishers for Google News Showcase





Google Canada has signed contracts with eight Canadian publishers for new products and licensing programs that it pays news organizations to create and curate journalism.

The tech giant, who didn’t reveal the value of the eight licensing agreements in Canada, said the deal was part of a broader $ 1 billion global commitment to news publishers and journalism announced last year. ..

The deal takes place in the face of growing legal demands that force companies such as Facebook and Google to pay Canadian media companies for content.

In a recent open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, News Media Canada called for action by industry groups representing news publishers and community media to curb “predatory monopoly practices on Google and Facebook.”

“The two web giants use internet control and advanced algorithms to divert 80% of all of Canada’s online advertising revenue,” industry group chair Jamie Irving wrote earlier this month. Stated. “And they distribute the work of professional journalists nationwide without compensation.”

Google said it will pay eight news organizations for access to select paywall content as part of its new licensing agreement.

Google News Showcase has the potential to provide a customizable space for newsrooms to create, distribute and explain important information to readers, giving Canadians access to a wide range of news content and facilitating media subscriptions. It states that there is.

The Canadian publishers that have signed the deal are Black Press Media, Glacier Media, The Globe and Mail, Mtro Mdia, Narcity Media, SaltWire Network, Village Media and Winnipeg Free Press.

The publisher represents more than 70 national, regional and community news organizations in French and English.

Tim Curry, an assistant professor and director at King’s College London, said it would be difficult to assess the importance of the agreement without details.

“The imbalance of power between publishers and tech companies means that it is difficult to characterize these agreements as negotiations,” he said in an interview. “If we don’t know the dollar value of what’s involved here, I don’t think we can make too many of these types of relationships, and in a preemptive way it circumvents federal regulation if they have it or not.”

Still, Curry said the news publishing situation was once a shadow and these deals could be important to the survival of the industry.

“There must be a way forward, including some kind of relationship that allows journalism to thrive,” he said.

Sabrina Jeremiah, vice president and country manager of Google Canada, said journalists are the lifeblood of the pandemic and the company is eager to support Canada’s news media.

“This will help Canada’s future of sustainable news,” she said in an interview. “This is really mission critical to us.”

The Google News showcase “looks like a customizable panel that appears in Google News and what we call Discover,” Jeremiah said, referring to a personalized content feed.

“These are panels curated by the newsroom, which provide the story in the voice of the editor.”

The company is also expanding its Google News initiative in Canada, she said, with plans to train 5,000 Canadian journalists in digital skills over the next three years.

Meanwhile, other countries have passed legislation to address market imbalances between digital giants and the press.

Australia, for example, passed a new law earlier this year that requires digital platforms such as Facebook and Google to pay for news.

The European Union is also increasingly cracking down on US tech giants on a variety of issues, including antitrust allegations in digital advertising spaces.

This report by Canadian Press was first published on June 24, 2021.

Brett Bandale, Canadian Press

