Kelly W. Kirby Wins Titan Entrepreneur Award for Leading Innovation in Today’s Changing World





New Orleans, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident services platforms for the multi-family housing industry, and today founder and CEO Kerry. W. Kirby wins the Titan Entrepreneur Award. This prestigious global award recognizes Kirby for his unwavering commitment to leading innovation in today’s changing world.

The Titan Entrepreneur Awards draw attention to global companies and the entrepreneurs behind them. Managed by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award-winning works were selected by a global jury of acclaimed entrepreneurs. This year’s contest received entries from 28 countries, including Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA, explains: Watch these visionary people overcome many adversities and difficulties. We aim to inspire and bolden all entrepreneurs around the world by acting as advocates of integrity. “

Kerry W, winner of the Titan Entrepreneur Award. Kirbyis is a well-known entrepreneur, innovator and philanthropist. He is also the founder and CEO of 365 Connect, an award-winning technology company that serves the multifamily housing industry. Kirby has pushed 365 Connect from a messy, bootstrapped startup to a globally recognized company. The highly acclaimed Louisiana Governor’s Technology Award.

In addition to the company’s many achievements, Kirby co-sponsors an award-winning webcast series that has reached more than one million listeners from around the world, as well as guest lecturers and attention at many universities and conferences. I have been a lecturer and panelist of. He is highly regarded for his philanthropy, and he and his wife, Melinda M. Kirby, recently received a global community award. The award further established the couple’s dedication to education, medical and equality programs focused on accelerating the progress of all.

“I’m proud to be an integral part of our international business community and be recognized by some of the most visionary entrepreneurs around the world for this prestigious award. I’m honored, “Kirby added. “We are working together to prove to the world that entrepreneurs are an important part of a unique ecosystem that is supportive, responsive and successful in developing the next generation of transformants. “

About 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident services platforms for the multi-family housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to provide an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connectem learns how property managers can accelerate conversions, simplify transactions and improve service.

365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident service platforms for the multi-family housing industry.

