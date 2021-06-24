The Steam Summer Sale is about to begin.Includes new mini-games and game profiles





news

Published June 24, 2021 Andrew McMahon

With the official launch of the 2021 Steam Summer Sale, players will be able to get a number of great PC games at a significantly discounted rate. In addition to all these great discounts, Steam also introduces mini-game tie-ups and game profiles.

The Steam Summer Sale Adventure mini-game, known as Forge Your Fate, has the following description:

Obviously you are a hero. Everyone says so. But what kind? This summer’s sale isn’t the usual big discount super sale that’s about to face a short story gauntlet ending with options that will help you categorize what kind of hero you are.

Choose from two possible actions in each of the 14 Forge Your Fate stories found during the sale and receive an animated sticker as a souvenir of your decision. When you complete all the stories, you’ll earn one of five unique badges that reflect your choices.

So choose! All items must be billed by 10am PST on July 8, 2021 when the summer sale ends.

You always knew you were a hero. It’s time to find out what kind of hero you are. What do you do next?

Depending on the page you select after this text, you will be taken to a particular genre of games with a significant discount. After reviewing your selections, you have the option to continue the story. Doing so gives you several options for unlocking special badges.

This is tied to a Steam Points Shop update that accompanies the event and gets some special profile bundles from different games.

Players can experience the Steam Summer Sale for themselves from June 24th to July 8th. Let us know in the comments section below which of these great games you chose or what you really want.

