Innovid TV ad tech companies published via SPAC





Innovid Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder (left), Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder (Center), Zack Zigdon, Managing Director, International and Co-Founder (Right)

Innovid

Innovid, a 14-year-old advertising technology company focused on connected television, will open to the public in a merger with a listed special-purpose acquisition company.

Innovid runs a software platform that helps advertisers create, deliver, and measure ads on streaming video services and Internet-connected TV platforms. Its name is “Video Innovation” play.

If advertisers are running ads on platforms such as Hulu and YouTube, companies can use Innovid’s technology to upload video files and decide which ads to serve to those who are streaming their content. There are also tools to help advertisers with creative features and measurements. Its clients include L’Oreal, Toyota and GlaxoSmithKline, working with companies advertising on platforms such as Roku, Hulu, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Google’s YouTube and Snapchat.

CEO and co-founder Zvika Netter told CNBC this week that Innovid is most closely competing with Google’s campaign manager. Campaign managers help advertisers and agencies manage digital campaigns across websites and mobiles, including ad serving, targeting, and reporting. But unlike Google’s very widespread efforts, Innovid focuses primarily on digital television.

“Apart from CTV, they dominate the market,” he said. “99% of clients migrating to Innovid come from the Google stack, and they do everything at Google. When migrating to Innovid, they say:” I’m a big TV. I’m an advertiser, and much of my money goes to connected TV. Google doesn’t have the technology, focus, partnerships, or strategies to support the connected TV business. “

During the pandemic, the demand for video content exploded. A new streaming platform was released when people were at home and watching more than ever. Because each state has different rules for meetings and opening, and the rules change from day to day, advertisers performing placements on TV buy in ways that previously have never been easier to place a linear TV. I was also looking for a function that could flexibly support and messaging.

“We set up the company on the assumption that all TV will eventually be delivered over the IP infrastructure,” says Netter. Last year, “CTV penetration has increased dramatically, and it will never return.” Even if people return to normal life like last year and are not at home watching TV, the company 2021 Ad delivery increased by 70% in the first half of the year, Zetter said.

Innovid plans to make a significant investment in new engineering and personalization and measurement products. The company also plans to grow globally and enter larger advertisers, he said.

SPAC is ION Acquisition Corp. After the merger with 2 Ltd., the merged company will operate under the name Innovid and will trade in the United States on an unnamed exchange.

The deal represents Innovid’s approximately $ 1.3 billion proforma valuation and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Innovid also announced Thursday that it has secured approximately $ 150 million in PIPE funding from institutional investors such as the Fidelity Management and Research Company, Vintage and Baron Capital Group. Innovid’s existing investors such as Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital, Newspring, Genesis Partners and Vintage will continue to be shareholders. Under the proposed structure.

In ad tech space, the number of general participants has increased rapidly in the past year.

“If we didn’t have a market for really great companies backed by the public market, like The Trade Desk and Roku, we might rethink,” Netter said. “The best companies that are very tech-focused are well known … this is like the second wave of ad tech IPOs. They are mature companies, profitable and powerful. And good leadership, good team, good DNA, and [have] It has been around for many years. … it’s definitely the perfect environment to publish. “

Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC and Peacock.

