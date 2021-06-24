Guilty Gear Strive (for PC) Review





The Guilty Gear series reigns as the king of anime-style fighting games due to its gorgeous art style and rich, demanding, fast-lit combat system. Unfortunately, its sea depth and mountain skill caps have so far been found to be inaccessible to causal players. The $ 59.99 Guilty Gear Strive streamlines the series’ unique combat mechanics, keeping the creative richness of old games while making them more newcomer friendly. While Strive has fewer additional modes than its predecessor, this PC game has stunning visuals, striking character play styles, and snappy, lag-free online with top-notch rollback net code. There are many attractions such as play. Strive is a friendly series entry that rocks Guilty Gear’s formula in the best possible way.

Anime story anime fighter

Unlike the story mode of other fighting games, Strive’s story is presented as a purely cinematic experience. Guilty Gear’s story is an intertwined net of wicked plots, end-of-the-world shrocks, and smooth character duels wrapped in the equivalent of a season of anime episodes. Due to its non-interactive nature, story mode avoids the pitfalls of the shoe honing battle genre in story situations for gameplay.

The story is completely independent of the action. This is a supplementary feature added to Strive, but you can skip it if you choose to ignore the drama. For those curious, Strive has a glossary and timeline of events so you can splice everything in the context of previous Guilty Gear games.

Fresh and familiar battle

If you jump to Strive from either Xrd or a previously released series entry, Strive may initially hit you as a slower, more restricted game. Early Guilty Gear games featured long combo chains, tight input windows, and relatively low damage. It took a considerable amount of time to master the character’s basic kit. Especially if you want to learn a vast cancellation system where combat is complex and fulfilling.

With Strive, the developer’s Arc System Works course simplifies the character’s pan and butter movement set, limits or completely eliminates the way some attacks chain, and gives you generosity in command and combo input. It will be fixed by adding it. Strive also cranks the damage output to a ridiculous Samurai Spirits style level, so a basic heavy slash can bite a quarter of your health (and an overdrive special is easy to connect). Can do 50% damage). These changes will radically change the way Guilty Gear is played. This is to facilitate a more neutral combat approach when you and your opponent are competing for an opening to hit hard.

How Guilty Gear Strive works

Strive changes and changes are considered, clever and give the game a great freshness without compromising the mind and soul of the series. Roman Cancel, one of Guilty Gear’s definition mechanisms, is back here. Roman Cancel is a flashy, meter-dependent technique performed by pressing three attack buttons at the same time (consuming half the tension meter). When executed, Roman Cancel cancels the current action and puts it in neutral, allowing you to follow up on what you need to do. Also, a shock wave is emitted from the character, and when connected, the opponent is slowed down for 1 second. In this way, you can create combos by chaining attacks through Roman cancellations that normally do not flow together.

Roman Cancel is a window for customizing pressure games and setting up ridiculous mess attacks. In fact, Strive can also use directional dashes to influence the direction of Roman Cancel. For example, you can perform a Roman cancel after blowing off the antenna, double-tap while typing to slow down your opponent, and return to neutral ground before your opponent punishes you. It’s an incredibly versatile tool, and the more it becomes, the more complex and interesting it becomes.

Of course, there are trade-offs. Roman cancellation introduces a meter gain penalty. This penalty prevents tension from rising and can last for a few seconds. It may not sound so bad on paper, but because the meter is important, the penalty can have a serious negative impact. Fortunately, Strive is pushing another mechanism to the forefront. It’s a wall break.

When pressure is applied to the wall, the character will splatter into the barrier, damaging it until it is finally shattered. Hitting an enemy through a wall will force a scene change and give you a positive bonus to increase your tension gain rate. Roman cancellations performed during this positive state do not incur a meter penalty. It gives you a major window for aggressive pressure. At first glance, the wall break looks like a flashy gimmick, but the mechanics are very rewarding and worth incorporating into the attack.

Another classic Guilty Gear classic is burst. This is basically a free combo break technique that you can use to interrupt an aggressive opponent’s attack during a match. Performed by pressing the dust launcher and two attack buttons, the character shoots a shock wave and knocks back enemies. Burst has a separate meter that fills up over time and when damaged, but each match starts at full gauge.

There are two types of bursts. Blue bursts occur when you are in a defensive state such as blocking, stunning, or knocking down. If the burst connects with your opponent, it will blow up your opponent on the other side of the screen, leaving room for breathing. The version focused on the second attack is Gold Burst. This is done when the character is in a neutral and prone state. When used in this way, the tension meter fills up as soon as you attack your opponent, ignoring any penalties that may have been incurred by canceling or starting idling in Rome. Overall, Burst is a very valuable tool, but its slow recharge rate requires strategic management and use.

High low

Each character on Strive’s 15 roster has a completely unique combat style and personality. Even returning characters like the franchise poster boys Ky and Sol are fundamentally different from their previous incarnations. For example, Ky is versatile, but his combo strings have been shortened to be tighter and more concise. His quick strike makes him ideal for punishing overly aggressive enemies. Sol is a pressure-oriented beast, with a wide variety of attacks that can endanger it from all directions. In fact, his fighting and intense melee attacks threaten him when unchecked. There are also two newcomers: the giant vampire samurai Nagoryuki and the kick-happy fighter Giovanna.

Few fighting games can match the visual details of Strive, the smooth and smooth animations, and the stunning fusion of 3D visuals in 2D space. Arc System Works has mastered this artistic technique and will appear in all idle animations, backgrounds and character models. Of course, the soundtrack is great. Japanese rock may not be everyone’s tea, but it complements the fight nicely and I’m looking forward to hearing hooks from old tracks sampled on new tracks. You can also buy old trucks with in-game currency, and you’ll hear a lot when climbing the battle tower.

However, the effort is lacking in some respects. The core game is great, but there isn’t much single player content. Sure, there is an arcade mode, but the game doesn’t have the MOM mode that appeared in past games. Instead, Strive offers a simple survival mode.

If you get tired of these modes, Strive’s mission mode has a variety of challenges designed to teach you how to play the game. Early missions are rudimentary, but more advanced techniques are really valuable and worth exploring, especially if you’re new to Guilty Gear and fighting games. These missions go beyond momentum, instant blocking, punishing moves, various Roman cancellation types and their applications, and even character-specific matchup tutorials. Mission mode is a great way to save time if you don’t want to immerse yourself in play, but I hope there are several other modes available. Fishing is fascinating, but it’s essentially a glorious crane game for gallery art and songs. It’s cute, sure, but it’s not very attractive content in itself.

If you like multiplayer action, most of your Strive time is spent on the online lobby system. Once you’ve created a block of avatars, start climbing from a multi-level tower where each level represents a particular player rank. This convenient separation puts you alongside others with the same skill level. Thankfully, rollback net code is great and generally provides a lag-free experience. Connecting to and verifying server data tends to take a minute or two when the game starts, but once you enter the lobby tower, it quickly becomes overwhelming.

My only real disappointment with Strive’s online play is the lack of cross-platform play. It’s a big shame that many people playing Strive on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 can’t play together without purchasing a second copy of the game for Sony’s platform.

Can Your PC Run Guilty Gear?

To run Strive, your gaming PC must have at least an AMD FX-4350 or i5-3450 CPU, an AMD Radeon HD 6870 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti graphics card, 4GB of RAM, and a Windows 8 operating system.

The rig that houses my desktop computer, AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, ran Guilty Gear Strive at 60 frames per second (at maximum setting) and was fine. As a Steam game, Strive supports Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud, Remote Play Together, and gamepads.

Worth to buy

Guilty Gear Strive is a great fighting game that can bridge the gap between depth and accessibility without compromising the core beliefs of the series. It’s not a small feat. Strive’s stronger neutral focus, slightly slower pace, richer character, and mechanically robust combat are unrivaled. It’s also a visual tour deforce with a great soundtrack and a great online connection. One or two additional single-player game modes are welcome, but Guilty Gear Strive is currently a great fighting game to get, especially if you’re digging for Dragon Ball Fighter Z or other titles in Arc System Works. ..

Advantages of Guilty Gear Strive (for PC)

Excellent, mechanically rich battle

Amazing visuals and presentations

Incredible metal soundtrack

More generous and newer friendly than previous games

Excellent rollback net code

See more of the disadvantages

Light single player content

A slightly smaller launch list

Lack of cross-platform play with console version

Conclusion

The visually appealing Guilty Gear Strive is an entry into a series of stars that recreates familiar combat and makes it more newcomer friendly while retaining an absurd amount of gameplay options.

