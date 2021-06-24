Endanger the $ 4 Billion Assistive Technology Market





A recent report on human rights and technology by the Australian Commission on Human Rights (AHRC) issued a groundbreaking statement on human rights that enable technology, calling for a change in the way NDIS considers and fund assistive technologies. It was.

This important human rights statement also helps highlight the economic impact of the vibrant and growing assistive technology market, estimated at around $ 4 billion annually in Australia alone.

Assistive Technology (AT) is widely described as a tool, product, software, or device that helps people do things that are otherwise difficult or impossible. Examples include sensors, immersive environments, tablets, exoskeletons, wheelchairs, voice synthesizers, and robots.

It is also important that the AHRC report highlights the complexity, delays, and inconsistencies of the NDIS assistive technology process on human rights.

Marie Johnson: Assistive technology innovation is an opportunity

And that’s why these statements are so important. And why all technology providers, entrepreneurs and governments seeking an innovation-driven economic recovery should be concerned.

The dog whistling that is happening around the cost of NDIS reveals this much more economically important factor: the wasteful potential of the large assistive technology market that directly impacts scheme sustainability and domestic innovation. I’m missing it.

The stunning foresight of the 2011 Productivity Commission Report on the Care and Support of Persons with Disabilities underscores the absolute need for innovation and technology.

Therefore, given the huge size of the AT market and the impact of AT’s transformation on work, the lack of analysis of AT by the NDIA is a concern.

In-depth analysis and future casting are urgently needed to provide essential insights into the changing and future potential of the AT and innovation industry.

Without this, how would financial forecasts for scheme sustainability be used? And without this, how would the thinness of the future market be understood?

In many inquiries, the Australian Association of Rehabilitation Assistance Technology (ARATA) pointed out systematic flaws and culture in NDIS’s return on investment approach to AT financing. Specifically, ARATA emphasized the need for a way to create a culture of choosing ATs based on ROI.

So this is what the lack of ROI culture looks like, and this risks undermining the AT market.

In 2017 evidence of the Senate Commission’s AIIA National Board on Providing Results under the National Disability Strategy 2010-2020, I will talk about a real-life example of a physiotherapist consulting with a patient on the other side of the country did. A digitally networked exoskeleton.

The ROI in this case was not a comparison between a wheelchair and an exoskeleton. The exoskeleton does not replace a wheelchair. The combination of enhanced lifelong benefits is documented across all aspects of life.

This hands-on example from this exoskeleton NDIS provider showed the human impact, time, and cost of trying to prove the ROI involved in introducing new service innovations to NDIS participants.

Second Best, a former NDIS Senior Local Area Coordinator (LAC) article, also talks about NDIA’s resistant culture of return on investment in AT innovation.

In the Second Best article, a previous LAC described the situation of hearing-impaired people who have fought NDIA over visual alert systems such as Visualert and tactile alert systems.

Smoke detector laws are very strict in Australia. For hearing people, alarms must be heard wherever they are in the house.

The Second Best article suggested that hearing-impaired people need a similar system.

Occupational therapists and audiologists throughout Australia recommend a visual warning system to keep the hearing impaired safe.

However, according to the Second Best article, NDIS rejects them. Instead, we only fund cheap systems that rely on batteries, pagers, and WiFi. The Second Best article reported that these systems do not meet the same rigorous safety requirements that an auditory system must meet.

And keeping incontinence clean, even the most basic of human rights and basic human care, is an area of ​​fundamental innovation.

Given the reports from the Royal Commission on the horrific distribution of incontinence garments, it is almost impossible to imagine innovation.

The Global Incontinence Products Industry 2020 report predicts that the global market for incontinence care products will reach US $ 17 billion by 2025, driven by product innovation driven by RFID and sensor wafer chips.

Sensors help prevent bedsores by detecting when a diaper becomes dirty, monitoring body temperature, detecting abnormal urine composition, and tracking the time elapsed since a person moved.

Smart diaper data, sensors and data analysis can become part of the quality and protection framework. Think about what this means for the skills and management of attendant care staff.

There is an urgent need for a discussion of work as part of the sustainability of the scheme, but this discussion includes rapidly changing nature of work, AI, robotics, immersive technology, sensing, remote service extension services and care ecosystems. It’s incomplete without a discussion of the system. ..

Worry, most of these innovations may not be funded, not because they are rational and unnecessary, but because they lack the culture and ability to understand the ROI of sustainability from AT to schemes. ..

As ARATA said, it is imperative to build a culture of ROI as well as rational and necessary to take full advantage of the $ 4 billion AT market and transform the job and skills market. ..

And for over a decade, it’s a $ 40 billion market.

If the actuarial projections themselves lack an analysis of ROI and AT adoption, it is immeasurable that the government is pushing for an explanation of the sustainability of the scheme.

Also, with the recommendations of the AHRC Human Rights and Technical Report, assistive technology suddenly became a very important human rights, sustainability, and financial issue.

However, there is no clear path to the market.

I’ve lost the number of entrepreneurs, providers, and companies that have sought help navigating the large NDIS AT ecosystem, and I’ve lost what new innovations need to be accepted as funding. It was.

Towards the federal elections, all political parties need to work on NDIS as a catalyst for assistive innovation markets that enable human rights and avoid wasting this huge market on the false altar of cost savings.

Do you know more Please contact James Riley by email or signal.

