Accenture Selected as Leader of Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report





NEW YORK-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Accenture (NYSE: ACN) was named leader in the Forrester Wave: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report and is the highest of 20 of the 25 criteria under consideration. Scored. Reports from independent research firms include an analysis of the nine most important providers of innovation consulting services, assessing each according to their current product, strategy, and market presence.

Accenture is recognized as a leader in innovation consulting services and is a top-ranked provider in the current service and market presence category. In addition, Accenture achieved the highest scores on 20 criteria, including innovation methodology, innovation vision, support for innovation cultural change, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and insight.

The report states:[Accentures] This approach delivers 360 value to clients by applying innovation to make significant changes in areas all backed by technology platforms and investments, including talent management, customer experience, supply chain transformation, and finance. ..

Accenture promotes innovation consulting services on a large scale, based on a comprehensive set of standardized processes and tools. We deliver innovation through a team of thousands of professionals dedicated to innovation in technology, design, industry, features and business models in dozens of countries. Their skills cover all areas of innovation and include hands-on experience and industry knowledge to produce innovation outcomes.

Innovation is the thread that goes through Accenture. Accenture’s global leader in strategy and consulting innovation, Saideep Raj, states that fulfilling the promise of technology and human ingenuity is at the core of our objectives. We have brought together nearly 5,000 technology, design, industry, function and business model innovators in more than 35 countries to build an innovation network with skills across all innovation disciplines. Clients are looking for new ways to embrace change and create value. Forresters’ recognition is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to being a strategic innovation partner for our clients around the world.

Mark Carrel Billiards, Global Leader in Technology Innovation at Accenture, added: Last year’s health, social and economic crises created the urgency and purpose of technology innovation. We helped our clients fundamentally rethink their businesses through innovations at the core of how they operate, embrace change and make them more agile and resilient. Our position in the Forresters report underscores the success of our approach and reflects the value we provide our clients daily.

Click here for full report details and excerpts.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with cutting-edge features in the digital, cloud and security sectors. Combining unmatched experience and expertise across over 40 industries, we offer strategic and consulting, interactive, technology and operational services. All of this is powered by advanced technology and the world’s largest network of intelligent operations centers. Our 569,000 people serve clients in more than 120 countries every day, fulfilling our commitment to technology and human ingenuity. We embrace the power of change, create value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities, and share success. Please visit www.accenture.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos