Razer Blade 14 Review: Pint-sized power





From the outside, the Razer Blade 14 looks like any other Razer Blade laptop you’ve seen in the last few years. It features an all-aluminum chassis, an RGB keyboard, three snake logos, and a delicate black atmosphere.

But this Razer Blade is very different. This is the first blade equipped with an AMD processor. With its chip, the Ryzen 9 5900HX, Razer was able to launch the most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop ever manufactured.

This is not just due to the raw power of the CPU. Due to the efficiency of AMD products, Razer can afford to include Nvidia’s finest RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 mobile graphics cards. This is the first 14-inch laptop with these chips. The Asus Zephyrus G14, which has surpassed the list of the best gaming laptops of all kinds in the past year, will be the largest on the RTX 3060.

Good stuff Portable 14 inch build Powerful 8-core processor and top-end GPU QHD 165Hz display option Bad stuff Expensive due to its size Battery life is okay Thunderbolt No support

Of course, whether or not this laptop is a remarkable achievement for Razer is a separate matter from whether or not you actually need to buy it. The Blade 14 isn’t a cheap system, and the test unit costs $ 2,199.99, so it’s no surprise that many want a bigger screen at that price. However, if portability is a priority, this laptop should be included in the list. It’s a mix of performance, specs, and build quality you won’t find anywhere else.

Beautiful color.

The system I reviewed comes with 16GB of RAM (non-upgradeable), 1TB of SSD storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 165Hz QHD display, plus a 100W RTX 3070. For the same price, you can get the Blade 15 Base with similar GPU and RAM, but with a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB of storage. The Blade 14 is also thinner and weighs more than 0.5 pounds. The Blade 15 base is 4.6 pounds and 0.78 inches thick, while the 14 is 3.92 pounds and 0.66 inches thick.

However, the ultra-portable gaming laptop pays a premium $ 500 higher than the FHD 120Hz Razer Blade Stealth 13 (GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU is much weaker and has a lower refresh rate screen), and is $ 200 higher, so Blade 14 is still expensive. Top Zephyrus G14 (not only RTX 3060, but also 32GB of RAM and its lid has a flashy dot matrix).

Elsewhere, you can get the $ 1,799.99 Blade 14 with a 144Hz FHD screen and RTX 3060, and $ 2,799.99 for the RTX 3080 with a QHD display. (There is no touch screen option.) No significant performance difference was seen between the RTX3070 and RTX3080 systems. It’s hard to imagine that the RTX 3080 Blade 14 is actually worth more than $ 600, as the 3070 can even exceed the 3080, depending on wattage and clock speed. .. (You can literally buy two Zephyrus G14s for that price.)

The blade laptop no longer has a small arrow key that everyone was angry with for a while.

The performance I’ve seen is very comparable to what I’ve seen from a Blade 15 Base with an RTX 3070, so Razer seems to be pricing this RTX 3070 unit correctly. That is, it blows away small laptops such as Stealth 13 and Zephyrus. G14, from water.

Red Dead Redemption running on the Ultra preset averaged 58fps just one frame away from the Blade 15 Base. (All games ran in native resolution.) The game averaged 51 fps and all sliders were manually maximized, but still playable. The Horizon Zero Dawn ran at 70fps, which is also just one frame inferior to the Blade 15 Base. Blade 14 actually outperformed Blade 15 in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, averaging 51 fps for ray tracing on Ultra (46 fps on average for Blade 15) and 81 fps off ray tracing.

These numbers are a pretty compelling case for buying a Blade 14 with AMD rather than a Blade 15 Base with Intel. Blade 14 offers about the same gaming performance, but doubles storage at no additional cost. Also significantly thinner and lighter, the 8-core processor outperforms the Blade 15s 6-core processor for heavy multi-core tasks. Of course, if you need a bigger screen, you’ll need the Blade 15, but at this point I don’t think many other discussions are upheld.

These numbers are a pretty compelling case for buying a AMD-powered Blade 14 rather than an Intel-powered Blade 15 base.

For comparison, the Blade Stealth 13 is a Shadow of the Tomb Raider with an average of only 45fps and raytracing turned off. This is a very noticeable difference. The Zephyrus G14 with RTX 2060 has 74 fps for Tomb Raider ray tracing and 31 fps for Red Dead. Keep in mind that both of these laptops were running games in FHD, so the performance gap is larger than the numbers indicate.

It was the export test that Blade 14 lags behind. It took 7 minutes and 6 seconds to export a 5 minute 33 second 4K video in Adobe Premiere Pro. This is slower than Blade 15 Base and more than a minute slower than Stealth 13. AMD systems tend to lag behind Intel systems in this task. This may be due to Intel’s Quick Sync feature. However, Blade 14 easily beat two siblings in the PugetBench for Premiere Pro benchmark, which measures the performance of various Premiere Pro tasks.

If you have a Phillips Hue product, you can integrate your RGB scheme with your room lighting.

Battery life was acceptable, but not as long as seen in modern AMD systems. I averaged 6 hours and 12 minutes of continuous work to a brightness of about 200 knits on the screen. That’s not terrible, but it’s still not uncommon to see gaming laptops die after just a few hours on battery, but many AMD rigs have also broken the eight-hour mark recently.

Finally, Blade 14 includes Razers’ new next-generation steam chamber cooling. It includes a dual 88 blade fan with blades that are only 0.1 mm thick. Unfortunately, the system had a hard time catching up with the chip. I often saw the 5900HX jump in the late 90’s (Celsius) during games and other heavy loads. At other times during the test, I was consistently hanging out in the late 80’s. Fortunately, the fever didn’t reach where I could feel it. The bottom of the chassis, keyboard, and palm rest did not dry out unpleasantly.

The entire chassis is CNC aluminum

If you’ve never used a Razer laptop before, its signature feature (apart from gaming performance) is the RGB keyboard. Blade 14 has key-by-key RGB lighting that can be customized with the pre-installed Razer Synapse software. While many colorful gaming keyboards look uncomfortable and flashy, Blade keyboards are delicate and chic. This is because there is almost no backlight bleeding from under the keys and the font is simple and non-aggressive. There is no problem taking this blade to the office or coffee shop. Color is not distracting, it is prosperous. The touchpad is also very good, with a smooth texture and no palm rejection issues I’ve seen.

The entire chassis is made of CNC aluminum and has fingerprint magnets, but it is very sturdy. It has a good port selection and can power up to 3 external displays at once. In addition to two USB-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, an audio jack, a lock slot, and a charging port, you get one HDMI 2.1. This is the same port selection as on the Zephyrus G14. Thunderbolt is not supported as this is an Intel feature, but Wi-Fi 6E (Gig +) and Bluetooth 5.2 are available.

Its laptop is unique.

The game also looked great on a QHD display, and I was able to take full advantage of the frame rate generated here. In our tests, the screen was up to 310 nits, covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut. Since it has a matte texture, there was no problem with glare in bright places. This is a 16: 9 panel, a common aspect ratio found on gaming laptops, but with less vertical space for work and productivity than a 16:10 or 3: 2 display. .. We’re happy to see many gaming flagships (such as Asus’ new Zephyrus M16) move to 16:10 last year. This makes for a slightly more versatile gaming laptop for everyday use. Razer wanted to follow this year’s Blades, but Ill seems to be waiting longer.

I have only one real complaint about the Blade 14s chassis features. It’s a webcam. We’re happy to have a webcam that isn’t available on modern gaming laptops. It is also useful because it supports Windows Hello face recognition. Unfortunately, the camera is so bad that having a camera is almost as bad as not having one at all. It was quite grainy and looked dark even in bright places. If you are using the blade as your primary driver, you may purchase an external camera for your Zoom call.

If you’re looking for the one with the highest power per pound, the Razer Blade 14 is the ideal gaming laptop. Of course, 14 inches isn’t enough screen for everyone. Especially in this price range, many shoppers may be willing to give up flashy RGB and frames per second, in favor of the incredible battery life offered by the Zephyrus G14 and G15. There are some knocks on the blade: poor webcams, chassis fingerprint retention, and expensive price tags, but if none of them are a big deal for you, I have no reason not to recommend it. There is nothing else on the market like this.

Photo by Monica Chin / The Verge

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos