Here’s how to post to Instagram on Mac and PC





After taking a peek at this feature last month, Instagram quietly rolled out the option to create and publish posts from a desktop website (not the iPad). New features also include the ability to use filters and edit photos and videos. Check out the details below, including how to post to Instagram on your Mac and PC.

Discovered by Matt Navarra, this new feature is published on the Instagram website and has features that are also available on 9to5Mac. It’s unclear how widespread the new features will be, but it’s currently being rolled out for Mac and PC.

If you can take advantage of this feature, after logging in, you’ll see a new pop-up alert at the top of the Instagram home page that says “You can now create and share posts directly from your computer.”

How to post to Instagram on Mac and PC Click the new + icon in the upper right corner to get started (next to the messenger icon) Follow the prompts to upload a photo or video (drag and drop or[コンピューターから選択]) Select size / format filter and / or edit (top tab) Add caption / location etc.[共有]Choose

Almost cheerfully, Instagram continues to ignore the iPad. I’ve requested an Instagram desktop site in Safari to access the new desktop features on my iPad, but the posting feature isn’t currently available.

Let’s take a closer look at the desktop UI.

Other recent Instagram changes include platform testing of recommended posts in the user’s main feed, the ability to hide like counts, and the option to get live features to mute and disable videos.

