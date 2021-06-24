Some PS5 owners have received an invitation to buy another console





Surprisingly, Sony has sent an invitation to PS5 owners to buy another PS5. The invitation will be sent to members of PlayStation Direct who have an active PSN account. However, it’s worth mentioning that Sony is likely to send these PS5 purchase invitations to those who don’t yet own them.

Purchasing a PS5 through Sony has usually been one-way since the console was launched. You have to wait for Sony to get the inventory. Then I would like to jump to the PlayStation Direct queue and become one of the randomly selected individuals who were allowed to buy before they were out of stock.

Compared to many other retailers, this was a fairer way to do things. It more or less hindered the success of Scalper, who uses the bot program to buy consoles in bulk. But with these invitations, it seems you don’t even have to wait in the queue.

Sony PS5 invitation seems to be able to bypass the queue completely

If you’re lucky and you can receive one of these invitations, there are significant benefits to purchasing this way. According to Twitter user Wario64, you don’t have to wait in the queue. If accurate, that means that if you receive an invitation, you are guaranteed the opportunity to buy it.

It is Claps to wait in the queue. Because you may line up early enough to enter the store. And you may not. Still, I only have a certain amount of time to order. Don’t lose to other consumers who have pressed the “Order” button in front of you.

Unfortunately, the queue seems to have been set to open around 2:00 pm on June 23rd. So, at least for this round of invitations sent, the time to buy is over.

Do not click the link before the start time

The purchase period for this series of surprise invitations seems to have expired, but Sony may eventually send more information. If you choose to do so, one of the most important things to keep in mind is that you should not click the link before the start time.

If you end up receiving any of these emails, you’ll find a direct link to the PlayStation Direct store console. This is unique to you. Sony also makes it clear that you should not click the “Buy Now” button before the start time. This is stated in the email.

If you do this, your purchase may be blocked.

I already have a PS5, but Sony sent me an invitation to buy a console on PS Direct on Wednesday. In other words, a public queue is scheduled around 2:00 pm on June 23rd.

Don’t ask pic.twitter.com/Ffmjl2mfYs as I don’t know where Sony is pulling the list

— Wario64 (@ Wario64) June 21, 2021







