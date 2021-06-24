Can Google Travel Threatener Bill Be A Great Equalizer? – Skift





Google’s travel industry rivals may ultimately receive competitive bailouts under a series of bills approved by the US House of Representatives.

Under the American Choice and Innovation Online Act, which passed the House of Representatives Wednesday in the face of fierce opposition lobbying, Google, Facebook, and Amazon were better than their “own products, services, or competitors.” Business sector.

Under the threat of penalties that can reach 15-30% of U.S. revenue, large platforms likewise use private data generated by the platform to support the platform’s products or services. Is forbidden.

Six months after the bill could be adopted, the US Federal Trade Commission established the Digital Markets Authority to enforce the bill, based on the provisions of the bill.

Although not specifically mentioned in the House bill, which must go before the full House and Senate for consideration, Google probably changed practices that prioritize Google Flight, Google Hotels, and Google’s actions over advertisers. Must be, for example, United Airlines, Expedia, TripAdvisor, Marriott, Get Your Guide, etc.

If you search for “Hotels in New York” on Google today, the first “organic” element that appears below the ad is Google’s four packs, including colorful maps, hotel photos, star ratings, and reviews. According to Google, this unit is organically generated, but selecting one of the four hotels in the box will take the user to the Google Hotel. This is the world of hotel advertising, where Google is primarily paid.

So instead of search results that direct travelers to Expedia or HomesToGo, they stay at Google and are fascinated by Google’s bread and butter ads.

On the other hand, in the relatively hellish world under the clever Google Hotel Box in search results, there is the first traditionally free list from Booking.com, Hotels.com and Tripadvisor.

Google claims that Google hotels aren’t “most of the hotel ads in a paid world” because they have free links to the hotel’s website, and the company recently added a free link under paid ads.

The law seems to ensure that Google doesn’t give its advertising business a greater advantage over free competitors in search engines.

For years, Google critics, who are also partners in principle, have urged the US government to level the competition for Google. For example, Google has taken over a huge business from TripAdvisor and Expedia, and they are two of Google’s loudest critics.

In a statement, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy, Mark Isakovitz, said Google was not opposed to the latest regulations.

But American consumers and small businesses will be shocked at how these bills will destroy many of their favorite services, “said Isakovitz. “As many groups and businesses have observed, the bill will require us to reduce service and prevent it from providing important features used by hundreds of millions of Americans. All dramatically undermine US technology leadership, undermine the way small businesses connect with consumers, and raise serious privacy and security concerns. “

He suggested that the bill should be given “more thoughtful consideration” before Congress could take further action.

Tripadvisor and Expedia representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Action in the US Parliament takes place as the European Union prepares a formal investigation into Google’s advertising technology practices.

