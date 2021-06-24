Experts warn that Big Tech’s antitrust bill “could hinder innovation and hurt consumers.”





Rep. Ro Khanna, a member of the House Military Commission, demands a more thoughtful antitrust law. He claims that there is a “lack of knowledge” about the subject in Congress.

Experts warn that the law could harm innovation and consumers as bipartisan lawmakers are pushing for antitrust legislation targeting big tech companies.

The House Judiciary Committee will be headed by Congressman David Siciline on Wednesday, DR.I. Began to mark up a package of six bills designed to curb the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google by banning tech giants from buying promising startups. It can be a potential rival in particular.

However, when the House Judiciary Committee votes for the bill package, experts warn of the unintended consequences of passing such a drastic antitrust law.

Big Tech faces a new attack on Capitol Hill as lawmakers push antitrust packages

“As currently being drafted, the bill under consideration will condemn fully identified business practices and acquisitions by large digital platforms without investigating the facts at hand,” the former Federal Trade Commission said. (FTC) legal counsel and senior researcher at the Mercatus Center, Alden Abbott, said. In a statement on Thursday. “Therefore, they will outlaw and discourage many actions that may benefit consumers and drive innovation.”

He added that the bill would “turn the enforcer into a regulator.” It will delay innovation and “create economic inefficiency and damage the American economy.”

In this February 5, 2021 photo, an Apple Store employee is wearing personal protective equipment in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Renihan)

Jessica Melgin, director of the Innovation Center at the Institute for Competitive Enterprises (CEI), called the bill “a major regulatory expansion into one of the most dynamic, complex and successful sectors of the U.S. economy.” ..

“This law will hinder innovation and hurt consumers. Republicans recognize that all of their costs do not benefit any concerns about speech with Big Tech,” she said in a statement. Stated.

Will Rinehart of the Center for Growth and Opportunity had problems with Congressman’s approach to passing legislation.

How Big Tech got bigger

“Members on both sides of the aisle expressed concern as the bill was introduced two weeks ago and was pushed into the committee without a hearing,” he said in a statement. “Parliament is coordinating antitrust legislation.” Should be considered and more staff should be given to government agencies. ” Bring the case. “

“But the irregularities in this process clearly show that Democratic leaders want to earn points rather than justify the law,” he continued.

In addition, more than 6,000 people identified as SME supporters, free market advocates, and lobbying groups have signed a letter to Congress expressing concern about the new bill, with some SMEs on Amazon. Claims to rely on major technology companies such as Apple and Apple. To be successful. Signatories include Americans for Prosperity, CEI, NetChoice, Computer & Communications Industry Association, Consumer Tech Association and more.

“I understand that there are headlines in attacking large companies, but during the pandemic, Google, Amazon, and other American tech leaders helped small businesses survive,” the letter said. There is. “… I didn’t ask you to spend valuable time and taxpayer money chasing the companies that support SMEs.”

Instead of telling lawmakers to “play politics in the name of competition,” they talk to small businesses that rely on the scale, security, and low-cost digital tools and services they offer to help recover and find success. I’m asking you to do it.

Big Tech isn’t swallowing small businesses. It is saving them.Congress, Trump should be out of the way

Jake Ward, chairman of the Connected Commerce Council (3C), a non-profit organization that aims to connect small businesses with digital technology and tools, said in a statement Tuesday that the United States “does not need new legislation and should rush the bill. Not. ” An American technology leader whose products and services have saved millions of American SMEs and tens of millions of American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Ward said Wednesday when the House Judiciary Committee marked up the legislation.

Another letter signed by a coalition of free markets and other conservative groups, such as the American Tax Reform Council, the 60 Plus Association, the Judiciary Committee, the Voice of Independent Women, and the National Taxpayers Union, said the law was “conservative.” But it’s not free. “-A” market approach “to combat antitrust issues. “And curb fierce competition to guarantee the best products and the lowest prices for all Americans.”

The bill voted this week is the result of a 16-month bipartisan survey, where Amazon, Google, Apple and Facebook charge exorbitant fees, impose strict contract terms and data from people and businesses. We conclude that the extraction abused market power. Depends on them.

The four companies have repeatedly denied abuse of market power, claiming that the law could prevent them from running popular services and hurt small businesses.

Click here to get your FOX business on the go

If legislators have passed antitrust bills since the federal government accused Microsoft of illegally bundling Microsoft in 2001 (despite widespread agreement on the need to crack down on tech giants), it’s a number. It will be one of the biggest industry turmoil in a decade. Its web browser, Internet Explorer, has a market-dominant Windows operating system.

Owners of some small businesses, including app creators and e-commerce businesses, claim that big tech companies are creating unfair competition venues and drowning competition.

Click here for more information on FOX BUSINESS

For example, in January 2020, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, Popsockets founder David Barnett, Tile Vice President Kirsten Daru, and Basecamp CTO David Heinemeier Hansson joined the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee. At the hearing, I opposed four big tech companies.

Executives elaborated on Google’s search engine and advertising dominance, Facebook privacy issues related to targeted advertising, Amazon’s massive counterfeiting issues, and Apple’s stuffy App Store practices. According to executives, these anti-competitive behaviors make it difficult for tech startups to develop and succeed.

Republicans have long claimed that big tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon are curbing conservative content, hoping antitrust laws will calm corporate power and regulatory decisions. ..

Megan Henney of FOX Business contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos