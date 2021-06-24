Google postpones plans to phase out Chrome ad tracking technology





London (AP) Google says it has postponed plans to phase out Chrome web browser technology that tracks users for advertising purposes due to the time it takes to develop alternative systems.

Tech giants said Thursday that the deadline for deleting so-called third-party cookies will be postponed to late 2023, almost two years after the initial timing in January 2022.

In a blog post, Chrome’s director of privacy engineering, Vinay Goel, said he needed to act responsibly, have public debate about the right solution, and have enough time for publishers and the advertising industry to migrate their services. Stated.

Third-party cookies are snippets of code that log user information and are used by advertisers to target campaigns more effectively. This allows you to fund free online content such as newspapers and blogs. However, it has been a source of long-standing privacy concerns because it can be used to track users across the Internet.

Google will abolish third-party cookies to overhaul Chrome to enhance privacy, but the proposal could shake the online advertising industry and make alternative technologies even less room for online advertising rivals. There is growing concern. European Union and UK regulators are investigating Google’s plans, known as the privacy sandbox.

To resolve the UK investigation, the company provided the country’s competitive watchdog with the role of overseeing the phasing out of cookies. We also promised not to discriminate against rival digital advertising companies when designing new technologies, and promised to notify the UK’s competitive watchdog 60 days before removing third-party cookies.

According to Goel, Google aims to make new technologies available by the end of 2022 so that developers can start adopting them. This will phase out third-party cookies from Chrome in the three months to late 2023. The timeline is in line with our commitment. Google has made it a British competitive watchdog, Goel said.

One of the main ideas for replacing third-party cookies is to keep the web browsing history of your device for privacy while hiding users in large online groups based on your interests.

