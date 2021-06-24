Cell-based carnivorous plants come online with FutureMeat Technologies and Wildtype





Two cell-based meat companies have announced that a pilot plant in Wildtype in California and a pilot plant in Israel at Future Meat Technologies are in operation this week.

Based in San Francisco and dedicated to making cell-based sushi-quality seafood, Wildtype today announced a combination of pilot plants, tasting rooms and an education center in San Francisco’s Dogpatch district. did. The company said the demonstration-scale plant is about 7,700 square feet, about the size of a craft beer brewery. Wildtype’s first product is cell-based sushi-grade salmon, which, according to the company, operates a facility with a crew of six.

“The world’s seafood demand is outpacing supply and we need to change the status quo. Our pilot plant shows the promise and wonder of using cell culture to grow fish fillets,” said the wild-type. Co-founder Ary Elfenbein said in a statement. “In addition to being designed to shorten the innovation cycle and accelerate the expansion of food production, the facility will be a place where the general public can learn about this fascinating new technology. “

Rendered by a wild-type 7,700-square-foot pilot plant artist.

Wild-type courtesy

The pilot plant will be built in an industrial building in the middle of the neighborhood, indicating that the cell-based production facility may be relatively close to the business providing the service, according to the Medium Post, which will be shared with Food Dive. I am. The facility houses the high-tech equipment needed to grow cell-based meat, but nothing is bolted so new discoveries can make changes when they impact a larger industry. I will. Due to its current composition, the factory can produce £ 50,000 a year of seafood. According to the wild type, the factory’s maximum production capacity is over £ 200,000 a year for seafood.

The plant was designed with transparency in mind. The glass door separates the tasting room and education center, which Wildtype calls “The Dock,” from the meat-producing pilot plant. The tasting room is scheduled to open at the end of this summer.

“It’s almost impossible to visit a slaughterhouse or seafood processing plant where our meat and seafood are made,” says Medium Post. “Not only does it reconnect people to food at an emotional level (rather than avoiding the difficult truth of where it came from), but for us transparency means breaking down these barriers and giving people food. Means to show where he came from. “

Wildtype raised $ 16 million in a total of $ 20 million in funding rounds in 2018 and 2019, and last year raised $ 4 million in venture debt rounds that funded the plant, the company said.

The plant allows Wildtype to expand its cell-based products, but said the company was not intended for large-scale production facilities. Its purpose is to enable an accelerated innovation cycle on a demonstrative scale, refine production methods and educate the general public. About cellular agriculture. Wildtype is already looking for a place to build a larger production facility. The company said access to water and clean energy is a top priority.

Sushi made from wild-type cell-based salmon.

Wild-type courtesy

Wildtype says conversations with sushi restaurants and other providers who want to use its products are going well, but the company hasn’t announced a partnership. Wildtype has been in talks with the Food and Drug Administration since late 2019, although there is still no way for regulatory approval of farmed seafood.

The company said in a medium post that it was excited about the potential of the pilot plant.

“Building such a demonstration-scale facility proves that we can grow the highest quality seafood anywhere in the world, whether in urban, rural, temperate or tropical areas,” the company writes. In the heart of San Francisco, you can satisfy most, if not all, of the salmon sushi sold in the city. We believe that if we can do it in one facility with the footprint of a craft beer brewery, we can reproduce this model nationwide and in fact all over the world. world. “

FutureMeat’s high-capacity plant is online

Wildtype plant news arrives the day after a similar announcement from Future Meat Technologies. Based in Israel, Future Meat is one of the leading competitors in bringing cultured meat to the United States. The company’s industrial-scale pilot plant in Rehovot, Israel, can produce 500 kilograms of cultured meat per day. That’s 5,000 burgers.

From this factory, FutureMeat will begin developing products for commercialization around the world, CEO Rom Kshuk told FoodDive by email. The company hopes to eventually build a large factory in the United States, but has not announced any formal plans.

Future Meet is aiming to bring its products to the US market in 2022, the company said. A production plant is required for regulatory approval of the production process and for the production of significant quantities of product. Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Yaakov Nahmias has previously worked closely with the FDA on technologies that could pave the way for the FDA to understand the space and expedite regulatory approvals. He said he was sharing information.

Future Meat Technologies cell-based chicken patties.

Courtesy of future meat technology

The company is working to improve its technology and made some major advances in 2021. In February, Future Meat announced that it has significantly reduced the cost of cell-based chicken breast from the initial cell-based cost of $ 325,000 to about $ 7.50. A hamburger manufactured by Mosa Meat in 2013. FutureMeat was able to reduce prices through both its highly efficient bioreactor and cells, and by creating plant-based growth media for cells. The company can reactivate and reuse the growth medium, further reducing costs.

Future Meat has raised $ 26.75 million this year as well, announced at the same time as reducing production costs. This funding helped pave the way for the completion of the factory, Kushuk said in an email.

“After demonstrating that cultured meat can reach cost equality faster than market expectations, this production facility is a true game changer,” Nahmias said in writing. “This facility is a large-scale demonstration of our unique media rejuvenation technology, enabling us to reach a production density 10 times higher than industry standards. Our goal is to produce healthy, sustainable and delicious foods. , Making cultured meat affordable for everyone. Helping to secure the future of the next generation. “

