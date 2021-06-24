Apple seeds developers with second beta for iOS and iPad OS 15





Apple today seeded developers with a second beta of iOS and iPad OS 15 for testing purposes. The update will take place two weeks after Apple announces the new software and releases the first beta.

Registered developers can download the first iOS and iPad OS beta profiles from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available wirelessly. We recommend that you install iOS 15 and “iPad OS 15” on your secondary device. This is because it is an early release of software that can cause problems.

According to the release notes, Apple has resolved a long list of bugs in the second beta of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15. According to Apple, the second beta version of the iPad OS 15 will not be available on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular) for unknown reasons.

‌IOS15‌ is a major update that introduces a number of new features focused on reducing distractions and spending more time with friends and family. FaceTime has revamped its interface with new SharePlay features for listening to music, watching videos, and sharing your screen with friends and family. If the message shares a URL, photo, news article, song, etc., you can view the content in Apple’s dedicated app.

Focus allows you to create a custom notification mode that hides irrelevant apps and notifications when you work or spend time with your family, so you can focus on your immediate activity. There is also an overview of new notifications that lower the less important priority. You’ll receive notifications so you don’t always get flooded with information.

The map has new 3D views for some cities, allowing you to see 3D landmarks. On foot, there is an immersive AR direction, especially on complex interchanges, where the driving direction is better than ever.

Safari now supports tab groups to improve organization, and extensions are only available on Safari for iOS devices. Later this year, ID cards will be available in the Wallet app in some states in the United States. Apple makes it easy to add keycards such as hotels and smart home locks to your wallet app.

Spotlight is better than ever and can display more customized search results. Photos has a “live text” feature that allows you to take a photo that contains text, such as a receipt, and convert it to the text you type on your iPhone. ‌Photos‌ can also identify landmarks, books, plants and pets, so you can take pictures of plants and get information about what they are.

In addition, a new app privacy report has been added to the iPhone, and the frequency of access to confidential information such as the current location of the app is notified. It was.

For a complete overview of all the new features in ‌iOS15‌, there is a dedicated summary that describes all the new features. At the moment, iOS 15 is limited to developers, but Apple plans to make the public beta of the update available in July.

