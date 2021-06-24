Google Fi Deploys Embedded VPN to iPhone Subscribers





For the past few years, Google’s MVNO has long offered an embedded virtual private network as part of its monthly subscription. Google FiVPN is currently deployed to iPhone users.

Google announced this extension to iOS in February when FiVPN ended its beta for Android users. It was first introduced in November 2018, along with an extended network option that allows for secure connections and automatically switches to mobile data if the Wi-Fi connection is inadequate. A year later, it expanded beyond Pixel devices to all Android smartphones.

This feature protects your IP address and prevents malicious parties from seeing what you are browsing when browsing on an insecure network. We will start deploying it today, but it has not been realized yet. Google says FiVPN will be widely available in the coming weeks.

Be sure to update to version 3.5 of the Fi companion app on the App Store. Then scroll to enable the main Account tab until you reach the Phone Settings section. The Privacy & Security menu has been renamed from Privacy to allow you to turn on / off the new Protect Online Activity option.

A pop-up is displayed to confirm the function ([Got it]>[Allow]), Enter your passcode / fingerprint / Face ID. Once connected, you’ll see “VPN” in the status bar at the top of your iPhone.

Google Fi VPN is available in the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, minor remote islands of the United States, and Virgin islands

This built-in VPN, along with spam blocking, is available on all three Google Fi plans (Flexible, Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus). Originally it was planned to arrive this spring.

Details of Google Fi:

