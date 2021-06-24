X4Impact shows strong growth as a “social impact Gartner”





Kirkland, WA, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / –X4Impact provides access to data and services to bridge information gaps and support innovations in the non-profit sector during COVID-19 Pivoted to serve.

Stephen Maheshwari, Governor’s Sector Lead, Information and Communications Technology, Washington State Department of Commerce

Shelly Kurtz, co-founder and CMO of X4 Impact, said: “Social innovation requires big calculated bets. You need to lock in to your data and take advantage of collective impacts for real-world changes. X4Impact is through free search, premium tools and management consulting. Make data and services accessible to the non-profit sector and make technology available to the best innovators. “

Early users of X4 Impact, such as Socialwyze, took advantage of the 500 million data points processed each month to understand the situation and seize the opportunity to build and extend technology for the public good. Established tech companies like Keeperare are launching new offers for the non-profit sector.

X4Impact, called “The Gartner for Social Impact” by Microsoft GM and Tech for Social Impact VP Justin Spelhaug, provides a clear explanation of the data and guides nonprofit leaders, social entrepreneurs, academia, government officials, and funders. Provides an experience with. With support from leading technology companies and private foundations, X4Impact offers free search, premium interactive reporting, landscape analysis, and advisory services, announcing US $ 2.8 trillion in non-profit economic strategies.

New Innovation-Focused Advisory Board Member To further strengthen its relationship with innovation, X4 Impact has appointed Stephen Maheshwari, Sector Leader of Information and Communications Technology Governor of the Washington State Department of Commerce, Evergreen. Added new advisory board members to represent the state.

“The Washington Department of Commerce is committed to supporting a fair economic recovery and strengthening our community,” said Stephen Maheshwari, Sector Leader, Information and Communications Technology Governor of the Washington Department of Commerce. Says. “A key part of the state’s economic growth includes helping entrepreneurs and those working on innovation, especially in developing solutions to community challenges. Participating in X4 Impact on behalf of the Ministry of Commerce, technology and We are proud to support programs and opportunities for social impact. For Washington. “

“We are growing rapidly, and Stephen’s voice is world class with members of the Ford Foundation, Hulett Foundation, Lakes Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and charities such as Clearbrief, Giving Tech Labs, Microsoft, and Polyverse. VidaNyx, and Vulcan, along with an advisor to the British Parliament, academic researchers, and the CIO of King County, Washington, complemented the Advisory Board, “Shelly Kurtz added.

About X4 Impact X4 Impact, Inc. Aims to be a leading data insight, research, and advisory services company for social innovation in the United States. Our social impact research technology processes billions of data points to serve leaders and the key insights, advice, and tools needed to build tomorrow’s social impact organizations. To provide. We are an impactful partner in providing data and services to entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, local governments, academic institutions and socially oriented private sectors. Visit x4i.org to learn more about how we can help leaders make the right decisions and stay on the path to driving social influence.

Media contacts:

X4Impact Inctel, Co-Founder and CMO, Shelly Kurtz: 206-999-9030 Email: [email protected]Twitter: @ x4impactlinkedin: @ x4impact Web: www.x4i.org

Source X4 Impact

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos