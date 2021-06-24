Older Microsoft Surface devices cannot be upgraded to Windows 11





About half of the Microsofts Surface lineup is not eligible to upgrade to Windows 11. The company confirmed Thursday after announcing the new operating system.

When PCWorld asked which Surface devices were eligible for Windows 11, Microsoft representatives emailed back the names of the five legacy devices and the latest revision of each Microsoft Surface lineup. To date, Microsoft has shipped 25 different Surface models, excluding the Surface Duo.

Microsoft hasn’t commented on why many Surface devices have been excluded from Windows 11, because of the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 listed earlier today, and perhaps the need for a TPM 2.0 coprocessor. It may correspond to the sex.

Of the 25 Surface device families that Microsoft has shipped so far, only 13 are eligible for Windows 11. Most Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are not eligible for upgrade. Microsoft hasn’t even listed Surface Hub or Surface Studio as eligible for upgrades. Simply put, if you own a Surface device that shipped before 2017, that device may not be eligible for the Windows 11 upgrade.

A Microsoft representative said in a statement that the following devices meet the minimum hardware requirements to participate in the Windows Insider Program and test Windows 11. Customers can use the PC Health Check app to see if their device meets the minimum system requirements, she added.

Surfaces that can be upgraded to Windows 11

According to Microsoft, Surface devices that can be upgraded to Windows 11 include the following list: Added the release date for each device in parentheses.

Surface Book 3 (May 2020) Surface Book 2: Only models with 8th generation Intel CPU (not Core i5-8350U or Core i7-8650U, Core i5-7300U) (November 2017) Surface Go 2 (2020) May 2019) Surface Laptop 4 13.5 (April 2021) Surface Laptop 4 15 (April 2021) Surface Laptop 3 13.5 (October 2019) Surface Laptop 3 15 (October 2019) Surface Laptop 2 (2018) October) Surface Laptop Go (October 2020) Surface Pro 7+ (February 2021) Surface Pro 7 (October 2019) Surface Pro 6 (October 2018) Surface Pro X (November 2019)

Separately, PCWorld has begun testing your Surface device to see if it complies with Windows 11 requirements. Gordon Mah Ung tested the Surface Pro 3, a map-based device for the Surface Pro lineup, and found that it didn’t pass Microsoft’s compatibility checker.

Microsoft has suggested upgrading to Windows 11 with these cool and unexpected Windows 11 features, but it also suggests that you have enough time to continue working on Windows 10 if needed. Windows 10 will no longer be supported and will be discontinued in 2025. Still, it’s a shame for the PC industry, which is thriving with support for legacy devices, especially if you want to invest in premium Surface devices and then earn even more mileage.

