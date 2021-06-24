Microsoft has sent developers a powerful signal that could hurt Apple and Google





Microsoft (MSFT) launched Broadside against rivals Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) on Thursday, with the next version of Windows, called Windows 11, where developers maintain 100% of their revenue We announced that it will be equipped with an app store that can be used. Sale of their app.

This is a significant departure from Apple and Google’s policy of requiring app developers using the store to pay 30% for selling and in-app purchases.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Windows always represents the sovereignty of creators and the agency of consumers. The platform can only serve society if its rules allow for this fundamental innovation and the creation of categories. The reason is the introduction of new store commerce models and policies.

The move is certain to rank executives facing antitrust investigations into app store practices, both Apple and Google.

Apple is waiting for an antitrust proceeding filed by Epic Games. In the proceedings, Fortnite developers accused iPhone makers of abusing market power over the App Store by forcing developers to use their own payment system and forking related fees.

Meanwhile, Google is facing a similar proceeding from Epic and is expected to be involved in a proceeding from the state Attorney General’s collection due to its app store policy.

Microsoft has criticized Apple’s policy

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has called for rivals and their updates. The company has criticized Apple’s policy in the past, especially Apple’s policy of receiving a portion of the revenue from Microsoft apps purchased through the Apple App Store.

Recently, Microsoft has exchanged views with Apple that it wants to bring the xCloud cloud gaming platform to the iPhone via native apps. Apple has boosted this, hampering Microsoft’s cloud gaming ambitions and forcing users to rely on browser-style apps.

As a result, Microsoft met with members of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee and filed complaints during an organizational survey of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook.

The story continues

Microsoft has debuted Windows 11, the latest version of the Windows operating system. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft also targeted Apple in an iPhone maker battle with Fortnite developer Epic Games. In that case, Microsoft has filed an Epic support statement in a fight to prevent Apple from withholding iOS support for Epics Unreal Engine.

Epic first filed a proceeding after Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their respective app stores. Apple and Google claim that Epic has implemented an update that adds a separate payment system that allows consumers to circumvent Apple or Google’s payment services. This effectively reduces Apple and Google app store fees by 30%.

The epic battle with Apple ends earlier this month, and a ruling is expected by the end of summer.

Microsoft can beat developers

Microsoft has signaled the global developer community to be willing to act according to their rules by deciding to allow developers to use their own payment system. This can be useful when the company is building an app store and trying to drive its Windows business.

Microsoft has come together in the smartphone war, but the move with the Windows 11 Microsoft Store could give some kind of boost from developers to start gaining market share from Apple and Google over app store supremacy. There is. It’s up to Apple and Google to respond.

