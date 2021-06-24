Innovative educator Raj Echambadi appointed 10th President of Illinois Institute of Technology | Business





On June 16th, the Illinois Institute of Technology announced that Rajagopal Raj Echambadi, Danton Family Dean of the DAmore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University, will join the Illinois Institute of Technology as the tenth president.

According to a news release, the Illinois Institute of Technology has selected Indian-American educators to lead efforts to enable students of diverse backgrounds to reach their full potential.

According to the release, the Illinois Institute of Technology, under the leadership of the Illinois Institute of Technology, will educate the next generation of innovators and creators to make Chicago a global destination for technology and entrepreneurship. Further develop the heritage.

After extensive national research, the board of directors of the Illinois Institute of Technology voted unanimously on June 14 to approve Echamberdi.

He will take over the top management position of the university on August 16 from former President Alan W. Clam, who announced his retirement in December 2020.

One of the most meaningful parts of the Illinois Institute of Technology’s spirit to me is its commitment to accessible and affordable technical education, Echambadi said in a statement. My career is dedicated to inclusive and collaborative innovation, and Techs in Illinois is committed to creating paths and endless possibilities for diverse students, increasing the expressiveness of technology. Not only is he driving the greatest innovation, he added.

According to Echamberdi, we have a great opportunity to serve Bronzeville, Chicago, and the world. The Illinois Institute of Technology is a community-wide effort to leverage its intellectual, cultural and social capital capabilities and historical strengths to create a vibrant future and strengthen its role as a major technical institution. Has the correct values ​​embodied by. My family and I are delighted to take this exciting journey and call Illinois home again.

Prior to enrolling at Northeastern University, he was Alan J. and Joyce D. Baltz and Senior Associate Dean of Strategic Innovation at the Geese College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

As the driving force behind the University of Illinois-wide online MBA (iMBA) program, Echambadi has been committed to increasing access to innovative education for students around the world.

The iMBA program is a breakthrough in graduate education and has been hailed as one of the most devastating innovations in the last decade, IIT said.

Echambadi, a leading academic research expert in organizational strategic innovation, has developed a new and positive academic program designed to help students succeed in the dynamic market.

According to his background, most of his academic research focuses on strategic innovation within an organization and how companies balance current and future opportunities.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Anna University in India, and a PhD in Marketing from the University of Houston. His work on employee entrepreneurship won the prestigious Academy of Business Administration Journal Best Paper Award.

In Northeastern, Echambadi has set up offices for student engagement, affinity and inclusion to help launch Building Belonging Fellows, Pathfinders and Peer Affinity Cohorts, allowing students from diverse backgrounds to leverage entrepreneurial skills. We have acquired the power to make a difference and have developed more supportive human resources. And a comprehensive on-campus experience and release for all students continued.

The Illinois Institute of Technology continues to gain a reputation as an important driver of innovation and economic impact in and beyond Chicago, so Rajs’ ability to inspire entrepreneurship for all students makes the Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago I know it will help to further enhance as a university focused on key technologies in Chicago. Said Alan W. Clam, president of the Illinois Institute of Technology.

We are proud of the progress we have made to fulfill our mission to build a more vibrant and comprehensive technology ecosystem, but under the leadership of Rajs, the future of Illinois Techs is very promising. I know it’s in my hands.

