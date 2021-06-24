“Pokemon GO” launches a bidoof breakout event on June 25th, which is what we know so far





(Photo: PIXTA / stux) Pokemon GO app

Fans are excited to announce that Pokemon GO will offer his own event to Bidoof, the regular type of Pokemon featured in Generation 4.

Besides using the event as an opportunity to capture the shiny bidoof, players can also use it as an opportunity to get as much XP as possible to help level up.

Pokemon GO Bidoof Breakout Event

According to Screent Rant, the event has a number of bonuses and mini-challenge that players can participate in, some of which have a time limit.

The full Bidoof Breakout event will begin on June 25th at 10am EST and July 1st at 8:00 pm EST.

The event is separated by day and time, and players can encounter Bidoofs who have learned these movements:

From 10 am EST on June 25th to 11:59 pm EST on June 26th, the captured bidoof already knows the movement of the shadow ball.

From 12:00 EST on June 27 to 11:59 EST on June 28, the captured Bidov already knows Thunderbolt’s movements.

From 12:00 EST on June 29th to 11:59 EST on June 30th, captured Bidov already knows the movement of the ice beam.

From 10:00 am EST on June 25th to 8:00 pm EST on July 1st, Shiny Bidoof will be introduced, Team Go Rocket Grunts will use Shadow Bidoof, and the increased Bidoof will spawn in the wild. Introducing Bidoof, which has evolved into a bibarel that knows Hyper Beam.

There is also an event-only field research task that rewards you for each encounter with Bidoof. Pokemon Go players can also receive bidoof stickers and gifts from Pokestop.

There are plenty of rewards, gifts and tokens, but the main thing players should pay attention to is the additional CatchXP.

You can get a lot of XP by using Lucky Egg on top. Also, according to the Attack of the Fanboy, getting an Excellent Curveball throw on every Bidoof will give you more XP.

How to prepare for a bidoof breakout event

Players can use lure modules and incense to prepare for the Bidoof Breakout event by participating in raid battles and increasing their chances of finding a shiny Bidoof.

It’s the perfect time to collect different colored Pokemon. When the event is over, it will be much harder to encounter. According to SportsKeeda, players will also be able to take advantage of x4 Catch XP, which will be active on June 29th.

Lucky Eggs allow players to make this a maximum of x8 Catch XP. This is a great way for low level players to level up.

Players can also get the exclusive movement they want by capturing the bidoof at a specific date and time, as described above.

With so much activity, players can catch as many bidoofs as they like. To do this, you need to play as much as you can and use all the items in the arsenal to increase the spawn rate of the bidoof.

