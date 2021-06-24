Pandora’s frontier is PS5 and Xbox Series X only





Image: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontier of Pandora is leveraging the new PS5 and Xbox Series X / S hardware to create a world of richer, more organic sensations that allows you to fly around quickly, developers say today’s new Said in an interview. Even if the quest turns out to be the familiar Ubisoft fare, the open world technology has been significantly upgraded. At the very least, Ubisoft Massive is making a pitch to market players why the new avatar isn’t on the PS4 and Xbox One.

A recent teaser trailer for the first-person action game at E3 2021 showed the character flying at lightning speed over Pandora’s beautiful jungle planet. It was still a movie showcase, but creative director Magnus Jansson and programming technical director Nikolai Stefanov told IGN: Next-generation hardware will allow you to do the same in real-world gameplay.

[New consoles allowed] According to Stephanov, you can get closer to the details of an object, but you can also use ray tracing to create ultra-distant shadows, even when flying high in the air. , You know, 3-4 kilometers away from you.

Thanks to the new solid-state drive, developers can render even more realistic things faster than before. From a world design perspective, this means that the points of interest can be placed much closer.Older hard drives had to put them very far away [apart]Jansn said that the need to stream the old and the new created only a stereotyped world.

The developers also say that everything looks good. It’s not Shocker, but it’s interesting to hear them talk about how they appear. One example: leaves.It can actually handle the translucency of the leaves […] Therefore, it is possible to grasp the amount of light reflected through the leaves, the color, and other shades. You get nice reflections and sights for water, and even clouds of volume above the sky where they actually receive the correct lighting.

Introduced in 2017, Avatar is one of the few ambitious Ubisoft projects I’ve never heard of in years. The tendency of small news to spill over about it usually comes in the form of delays quietly pointed out during investor calls. Those latest ones pushed the game’s release back sometime in 2022. At least by that time, more people would have had the opportunity to buy a new console.

