Google automatically installed Covid-19 tracker on Costa Rican phones





On June 11th, the Costa Rican woke up to a mysterious new app icon, read the Ministerio de Salud de Costa Rica and displayed it on an Android smartphone without permission. Reactions among the crowd skeptical of the right and other governments were particularly noted. Fuck yourself, you can’t break into private property, wrote one Twitter user.

Within a few hours the mystery was revealed. The Ministry of Health has announced that it is part of a contact tracing program developed by Google and Apple. Costa Rica was the first country in the world to launch an initiative, and due to system updates, the icon was mistakenly portrayed as an app before the government announced it. The rollout, which I had been working on for months, failed due to some false pixels.

Malditas ratas installed the application behind us without our consent and wrote another Twitter user, a computer technician named Diego Vargas. He declared himself anti-feminazi and anti-progressive in his bio. Vargas told the Rest of World that he went to check his Android phone when he saw someone complaining about the app on Twitter. It was not displayed on the home page. But as an IT worker, he knew that he would check the system list for all applications. There was the Costa Rican Ministry of Health, 12.28MB. Both his parents and Android users had it.

He said he has disabled the installation of apps on mobile phones, such as updates and Google applications. But this app appeared that way on my phone.

As the pandemic spread around the world in April 2020, Apple and Google worked together to develop a contact tracing platform that could be operated between devices. The plan was to work with public health authorities around the world to use Bluetooth technology to help governments inform the public about their exposure to the virus.

The Costa Rican government was eager to get involved early. Jorge Mora, director of digital governance at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications of Costa Rica, was keen on the potential of the program but realized that people would be cautious about downloading the trace app to their phones. was doing. While these types of applications at the global level have some usefulness, they also face resistance, he told the Rest of World.

However, the two tech companies have also developed alternative methods of contract tracking. It’s Contact Notification Express, a system that doesn’t require you to download another application. Instead, it is programmed directly into the device settings of the phone. The user can then turn it on and off from the settings page, and the default setting is off mode.

This was a bit like the idea behind the infamous U2 album pre-downloaded to the iPhone. The file is there, but it’s up to the user to activate it.

In June, Costa Rica was to be the first place in the world to launch a new system. Mora was thrilled to see a significant reduction in friction by incorporating contact tracing into the phone’s operating settings. The user receives the alert and chooses to turn it on or off. He said it gives us the opportunity to really create a message of transparency. With Apple devices, everything went according to plan. Immediately after the program started, on June 17, iPhone users received a notification that contact notification was available.

Found in the “App Information” section of Android phones: “Ministry of Health, Costa Rica”

This did not happen on many Android phones. On June 11th, before the government announced the initiative, Android users saw a new icon. Mora called this an unexpected behavior from the platform, a bug.

We are aware of reports that some Android smartphones display a configuration error or contact notification app on the home screen. A Google representative told the Rest of World.

According to Mora, it wasn’t the development he was looking for in this product. It was accompanied by negative feelings about the positive program. He saw people use social media and expressed their frustration with intrusions and conspiracy theories about what the icons represent. The conspiracy theorists’ debate seemed to be strengthened the following week when a similarly unsuccessful Covid-19 chase launch took place in Massachusetts.

The failed launch had a negative impact on the entire program. Costa Ricans were worried that they might have been automatically enrolled in government plans. Experts like Mora knew that the tracker wasn’t an app, let alone a government surveillance device, but he didn’t have the power to stop the new story. According to Mora, the damage is now taking place. Adoption of tracking software was slower than the Costa Rican government wanted.

For computer engineer Vargas, it all confirmed his sense of government overkill and surveillance. After seeing the Ministry of Health icon on his cell phone, he changed the Twitter banner to a screenshot of a Batman franchise character and was disappointed on the wall of the surveillance screen.

Vargas has read the government’s explanation, but he has no plans to opt in to the system immediately. He told the rest of the world that, to be honest, it was just another lie, all that they did to do harm, not to benefit the people in a pandemic.

