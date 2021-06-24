The biggest challenge for agriculture in the last decade is to build trust in technology.





Co-founder and CTO of Prospera Technologies, he leads the company’s vision of using data science and AI to transform the way food is grown.

Agricultural technology has grown significantly over the last decade, from optimizing water use with smart irrigation systems that rely on sensor data to applying vision technologies that enable plant-level decisions such as precise weeding and seed placement. Has evolved into.

Despite all technological advances, there is still a trust gap between food producers who are simply unfamiliar with purchasing, deploying, and using these technologies as part of their day-to-day operations. Moreover, for food producers who rely on methodologies that have worked well for decades, the array of free tools and platforms can be overwhelming and even daunting.

But agriculture needs to change its way of operation for future generations, and technology is key to meeting the demands of a growing population. Experts estimate that if the world’s food system is not transformed, the world’s population may be too large to feed by 2050. In addition, in countries like the United States, where 37% of total water usage is directed to agriculture, groundwater is pumped faster than it can be replenished. Building confidence in farmers and food producers to adopt these technologies to optimize resources, reduce waste, reduce pests and ultimately increase productivity is essential for the future of food.

Shorten recruitment curves and overcome psychological barriers

A recent report by Ag Tech … So What highlights how farmers’ psychology is driving decisions about the adoption of new irrigation technologies. Psychological barriers include loss avoidance. This stems from fears of not being able to recover the upfront investment in technology or intentionally over-irrigating because it is on the “safe side”. Many psychological barriers result from lack of onboarding support and technical education. Knowing when and how to use the device and interpreting the data from the dashboard may be obvious to the creators of these tools, but not necessarily to the end user.

In 2020, the EU Science Hub published a scientific report entitled “Future Farmers”. This is a study of how farmers’ roles change in climate change, changing market demand, and other socio-economic developments. At the heart of the report is the importance of technology and the expectation that farmers will embrace and lead these significant changes over the next 20 years. “Agricultural digitization, including precision agriculture and process automation, is expected to shape the path. Farmers are involved in production processes across different approaches to agriculture. Data availability and resource resources. Usage and process transparency are also factors. The combination of advances in biotechnology enables substantial intervention in the production process through the introduction of alternative processes. It radically transforms existing ones. “

Value-driven solution with a clear purpose

This bold macro vision is great and needed as a blueprint for a better process, but what about end users? How do you educate, train and explain the differences between the available tools and platforms? Who is responsible for adopting new technology “in the field”?

The algorithms and nanochips at the core of the technology solution may be very complex and sophisticated, but the producers have the ultimate value and these tools address specific labor and food issues and challenges. I just want to know how it helps for more efficient operations. Above all, safety and water. Knowing your audience is essential in any industry, and it makes no difference to AgTech. Presenting new tools, processes, and systems to food producers who have relied on proven methodologies for generations will face friction. With one-third of the 3.4 million American farmers over the age of 65, it’s important to understand why a generation of food producers are skeptical of rethinking their way of working. Old habits die hard, and breaking the inertia with food producers who have relied on the same process for decades is always a challenge.

Technology creators have to work harder to provide intuitive solutions

The usability of these tools, the onboarding process, and the training or support of new technologies are just as important as the advanced tools themselves. Some tech companies are keen to boast of data processing power, state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms, or billions of data points collected by sensors, which food producers don’t need. There is none. They are pleased with practical insights, not data on how to improve their work. Even with thousands of aerial photography engines, insights extracted from raw data are an essential tool for growth.

Simplifying the message about how these platforms work, making the user experience intuitive, and showing clear value to the end user are the only ways these tools can become mainstream. Ultimately, users want to know what’s included for them. It’s also important to show a clear ROI on new tools and platforms. Food producers are fed up with companies that ultimately offer products that cost more than they can produce.

In addition to the need for simple, intuitive tools, technology creators need to consider that food producers need to coordinate multiple technologies in the field. This means that they all need to be in sync, providing a frictionless experience without the hassle of integration process.

There are many other recruitment challenges. Large companies have a bureaucratic process that makes it difficult to be agile when it comes to embracing innovation. Technology companies are often small start-ups that are agile but lack the distribution power to enter the market on a large scale. Nevertheless, it is a common responsibility to educate farmers to use new technologies. The ultimate goal for many may be autonomous crop management, but small steps to familiarizing yourself with different tools and processes are a great starting point. When food producers fully understand and trust the value of technology, the sky is at its limit.

