Windows 11 Updates: Microsoft New OS Prices, Compatibility, Release Dates, etc.





Windows 11 brings a new look and new features to Microsoft’s operating system.

Microsoft

It’s official: Windows 11 is coming soon. At a virtual event on Thursday, Microsoft announced the “next generation of Windows,” making major changes to its long-standing operating system, including a change in its first name six years later. This update is available shortly after Microsoft releases the latest version of the Windows 10 operating system, the May 2021 Windows 10 update (also known as version 21H1).

Windows 11 has the ability to download and run Android apps on your Windows PC, Microsoft Teams updates,[スタート]It includes a number of new features such as menus and the overall look of the software. design.

Below are all the details we know about Windows 11, including pricing, compatibility, release dates, download methods, and new features.

What new features does Windows 11 include?

Here are some of the outstanding new features in Windows 11.

A new, more Mac-like interface. Windows 11 features a clean design with rounded corners, pastel shades, a centralized Start menu and taskbar. Integrated Android app. Android apps are coming to Windows 11 and will be available for installation from within the new Microsoft Store via the Amazon Appstore. (There were several ways to access Android apps on Windows 10, such as when using a Samsung Galaxy phone, but this makes them native.) Widgets. For some time (remember the Windows Vista desktop gadget?), Including the recent Windows 10 update, you’ve been able to access widgets directly from the taskbar, personalize them, and see what you like. Microsoft Teams integration. Teams has been improved and integrated directly into the Windows 11 taskbar for easier access (slightly similar to Apple’s FaceTime). You can access your Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS team. You can improve your game with Xboxtech. Windows 11 takes advantage of certain features on the Xbox console, such as automatic HDR and Direct Storage, to improve your game on your Windows PC. Desktop support. With Windows 11, you can set up virtual desktops in a Mac-like way and switch between multiple desktops at once for personal, work, school, or gaming use. The transition from monitor to laptop is easy. The new operating system includes features called snap groups and snap layouts. This is a collection of apps you use at once that appear in the taskbar and can be launched or minimized at the same time to facilitate task switching. You can also easily plug and unplug your monitor without losing the location of open windows.

About a week before the event, an image of Windows 11 was leaked, so I was thinking about some of these features in advance.

Microsoft Teams integrates directly into the Windows 11 taskbar, which is centrally located on the display.

Microsoft When will Microsoft release Windows 11?

Windows 11 will be available as an early beta download next week and as a public beta in July. Deployment to all compatible PCs and new PCs will begin before and after the holiday season.

Is my computer compatible with Windows 11?

To find out if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11, go to Windows.com and download the PC Health Check app. Also, if you purchase a new PC between the present and the general release, that computer will also be eligible for a free upgrade.

You can use the tools on the Microsoft website to see if your PC is eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Sarah Tew / CNET How do I download the generally released Windows 11?

When Windows 11 becomes publicly available before and after the holidays, download it in the same way as for newer versions of Windows. Most users[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]Go to[更新の確認]Click. If available, you will see feature updates to Windows 11.[ダウンロードしてインストール]Click. (For more information on how to download Windows 11, click here. Even if you haven’t upgraded to Windows 10 yet, you may still be able to download Windows 10 for free. Here’s how.)

Is the upgrade to Windows 11 free?

If you’re already using Windows 10, Windows 11 will appear as a free upgrade for your machine.

For more information, the latest Windows 10 May 2021 update, the best Windows 10 hidden features we’ve found, and everything you need to know about the six simple security changes that every Windows 10 user needs to make. Please check.

Currently playing: Watch this: Microsoft Windows 11 Events: All Features …

10:17

