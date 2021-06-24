Google is currently warning people about unreliable or rapidly changing search results





Google is testing a new feature that will notify you when you search for a topic that may have unreliable results. This move is a notable step by the world’s most popular search engines, with more about the destruction of popular online information, such as suspected UFO sightings and the development of actively evolving news articles. Provides people with the context of.

The new prompt alerts the user that the displayed result is changing rapidly and reads a portion. If this topic is new, it may take some time for trusted sources to add results. Google confirmed with Recode that it started testing the feature about a week ago. Currently, according to the company, this notification appears only in a small part of the search and tends to be about the development of trending topics.

Companies like Google, Twitter, and Facebook often struggle to handle large amounts of false information, conspiracy theories, and unconfirmed news articles that are rampant on the Internet. In the past, we have mostly avoided removing content, except in the most extreme cases, because of our commitment to the value of freedom of speech. During the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 US presidential election, some companies took unprecedented action to remove popular accounts that perpetuate false information. However, Google’s type of label, which simply alerts users without blocking content, reflects a longer-term, step-by-step approach to educating users about suspicious or incomplete information. I will.

When someone did a Google search, they were trying to show you the most relevant and reliable information we could, said Danny Sullivan, Google Search’s public liaison. But there are many completely new ones.

Search queries about UFOs can trigger new Google prompts.Google

According to Sullivan, the notice indicates that things are changing, not whether the search results are correct or incorrect, and details may be announced later.

As an example, Sullivan quoted a report of a suspicious UFO sighting in the United Kingdom.

Someone got this police report video published in Wales, and it was reported a bit. But there isn’t much about that yet, Sullivan said. But people are probably looking for it, they may be moving around on social media, so we can see the beginning of that trend. And you can see that there aren’t always a lot of great things out there. And I think new ones will probably come,

Another example of a trend search query that might now prompt you to be notified is why Britney is in the UFO Sea with lithium and a black triangle.

This feature is based on Google’s recent efforts to help users with search literacy and to better understand the context of what they are searching for. In April 2020, the company released a feature to let you know that there was a good match in the search, and in February 2021, next to most search results.[概要]Add a button to see a brief description of the site displayed on Wikipedia (if available). ..

Google told Recode that it had conducted a user survey on notifications that people found useful.

New prompts are also part of a larger trend by leading tech companies to give people more context about new information that may turn out to be wrong. For example, prior to the 2020 US presidential election, Twitter has released a number of features that warn users if the information they are viewing has not yet been validated.

Some social media researchers are welcoming additional context types like Google’s today, such as Stanford Internet Observatory Renee DiResta, who tweeted about this feature. They say it’s a welcome alternative to the debate over whether to ban certain accounts or posts.

Evelyn Douek, a researcher at Harvard University who studies online speech, says it’s a great way to pause people before acting or disseminating information. It does not include those who make judgments about the truth or falsehood of the story, but it only gives the reader more context. In the context of almost all the latest news, the first story isn’t perfect, so it’s good to remind people about it.

However, there are still some questions about how this works. For example, it’s unclear whether you need to consider the number of sources you can trust before a particular search result determines that Google can trust them, or a news topic with a suspicious trend loses its label. As this feature becomes more widespread, we expect more debate about how to implement it.

