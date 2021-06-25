Google and Jio Platforms Announce “Highly Optimized Android” Phone for Indian Consumers – TechCrunch





Hello and welcome to the Daily Crunch on June 24th, 2021. There's a lot of tech news today, but if you're interested in the advertising market, go here first. Google is backing cookiegeddon, and this decision could impact businesses from the smallest startups to Google.

TechCrunch Top 3 Startups / VC Cryptocurrency Doubles: a16z Investors are doubling their bets on the crypto economy with a new $ 2.2 billion fund. And venture capital isn’t just about writing checks. It is even intended to participate in crypto projects and help clarify the sector’s regulatory brush. That big commitment. Visa Retry: After Visa’s deal to buy FinTech API provider Plaid died, you might have thought that an American payment giant would have thrown a towel in a big deal. No. Visa is investing $ 2.15 billion to acquire Tink, which TechCrunch said is Europe’s leading fintech startup focused on open banking application programming interfaces (APIs). Don’t Travel About Tripps (Virtual) Travel: Tripp, a startup that wants to provide mental health services through VR that mimics the psychedelic experience without drugs, has raised just $ 11 million. If that sounds distant, understand that some start-ups are using psychedelic drugs entirely for different therapeutic approaches to mental health. Therefore, this is a less aggressive version of the idea. VR is pretty pretty, so I’ll dig into it. No-code, automation, human crossing: the place where Tonkean plays. The company’s software helps startup operations teams build automated business logic between applications and allow data to flow between applications. It also allows humans to enter the loop by separating the product from those offered by UiPath and other RPA companies. Oh, and Tonkean just closed the $ 50 million round. The online video boom will bring JW players to $ 100 million in new capital. Not yet a unicorn, the JW player’s nine-digit round caught the attention of TechCrunchs. The company sells video platforms to publishers and others, and was doing well in 2020. COVID has led to a boom in video viewing, so the company’s recent growth is not a big surprise. And now it has a new capital tower to further promote expansion.Reform startup conference culture

Meetings should have a clear purpose, but many start-ups use it in front of the crowd rather than sharing information.

Workplace politics can complicate matters even more. How safe do you think it is to decline a meeting invitation from a colleague, or worse, to decline a meeting invitation from a manager?

“Every time a regular meeting is added to the calendar, the kitten dies,” says Chuck Phillips, co-founder of MeetWell. “Few employees decline a meeting, even if it turns out to be a nuisance.”

It’s hard to change the culture of meetings, but given that 26% of workers plan to look for new jobs at the end of the pandemic, startups can do everything they can to stay talented. Must be done. Here are four practical steps to help you be more productive and say goodbye to poorly-performed and lazyly planned meetings.

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

Today was a big day for Microsoft, so let’s start there. Here are the daily TechCrunchs notes for Windows 11 events:

Android apps are coming to Windows: via the Amazon store, but not yet. With the news that Windows 11 will support a large number of Android apps, efforts to make Microsoft’s operating system more open have reached a new peak today. I’d like to try it before scoring, but the idea is very clean. Teams: Microsoft is fully involved in Teams, so I hope you’re treated with Windows. TechCrunch reports that Windows 11 will include Microsoft Teams to compete more directly with communication platforms like Apples FaceTime. To be honest, Teams is much better than Skype, so it doesn’t seem to be a problem. But it plagues our antitrust early warning system. It will be Christmas for Windows: According to Microsoft, Windows 11 should land later this year. It turned out in time for Christmas. So if you’re a gamer, a corporate drone, or just someone who prefers Microsoft’s approach to computing, it’s a fuss. A new build is coming soon. If you can’t wait, there’s a leak. However, do not install them on a computer that contains the data you actually need.

Next is a little from Google:

Google and Jio partner for low-priced smartphones: Low-priced Android smartphone Jio Phone Next is a faster service for the next hundreds of millions of people in India if telcos and tech giants in the United States give way May help you get online. Jio wants more mobile subscribers and Google wants more internet users. If the hardware is good, call it a heavenly match.

Finally, one for Zoomers:

Temporary song? In today’s TikTok world, access to popular music is a must for social networks. So it’s not surprising to see Snap sign a multi-year deal with the Universal Music Group. Snapper rejoices! TechCrunch Experts: Growth Marketing

Marketer Name: Dylan Max

Name of recommender: Kris Rudeegraap, Sendoso

Recommendation: Dylan Max’s creativity sets it apart from 99% of those practicing growth marketing. One of his first campaigns was spread on LinkedIn by word of mouth. We carried out a special campaign to send real cans of spam to the best marketers and sales reps (our target demographics). The nominated people can “spam” other marketers and sales reps in the network, leading to a viral sensation that hijacks LinkedIn. We got a lot of business from it, and our sales team still cites it as one of the most creative ways to leverage direct mail and gifts. Today, it’s still LinkedIn’s most viral grassroots campaign in B2B. Dylan is some of the best and rare growth marketers in a variety of marketing channels such as SEO, paid search, conversion rate optimization (CRO), and A / B testing. Dylan also launched its first ABM campaign to leverage hyper-targeted social media advertising to generate seven-digit revenue with less than $ 20,000 in advertising spend. I love his hackness and he should be on this list.

