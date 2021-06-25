Reltio has been selected as a finalist for the 14th Digital Innovation Awards of Ventana Research for the third consecutive year





Redwood City, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Reltio, the award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform used by companies around the world to succeed in the digital economy. Was selected as a finalist for the 14th Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards today. These prestigious awards recognize pioneering vendors who identify the top technologies that have the most significant impact in their respective markets, contribute to technology advancement, drive change, and increase the value of organizations around the world. I will. According to Ventana Research, Reltio Identity 360 best demonstrates the innovations in applications and technologies that support marketing.

Reltio was named a finalist in the marketing category of Reltio Identity 360 at Ventana Research’s 14th Digital Innovation Awards. The finalists of the award are selected by a team of expert analysts in the subject area of ​​Ventana Research, and the value of every organization capitalizes its people, processes, information and technology. A complete list of finalists can be found here. Winners will be announced on June 28, 2021.

Reltio Identity 360 aggregates personal data from all sources, matches identities, removes duplicates, merges attributes, and provides the only source of truth. The profile’s universal identifier is then created and shared by all production and analytics applications.

Reltio Identity 360 improves the effectiveness of sales, marketing, and customer service by enabling businesses to:

Accurately manage marketing rewards and loyalty programs in the context of segmentation, targeting, and customized offers that personalize the customer experience Protect privacy and optimize business processes to monitor fraud and risk for consent

Reltio Identity 360 is offered in free and premium packages. Click here for more information.

Quote

Chas Kielt, Director of Corporate Communications Program | Customer and Content Marketing, Reltio: Ventana Research’s respected analysts reinstate Reltio as a leader in helping marketers drive digital transformation and personalized customer experiences. I am honored to acknowledge it. This year, Reltio Identity 360, the industry’s first free cloud service for mastering customer identities, will be held. Accurate and reliable customer data is essential to success in the digital economy, and identity solutions help master personal profiles. A strong foundation of master data, interaction data, transaction data, and third-party data is essential to improving customer acquisition, retention, and service.

Mark Smith, CEO and CEO of Ventana Research: Last year’s innovation advances and efforts to identify and promote these vendors and products over the last 14 years have identified significant achievements in the industry. .. We would like to thank the finalists of the Digital Innovation Awards and their dedication to investing in advancing technology to increase the productivity and operational effectiveness of the organization.

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched its first software as a service (SaaS) platform as a cloud-native MDM service almost 10 years ago. Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real time and on a large scale. Customers benefit from agility, scalability, simplicity, security, and performance not found in Reltios’ competitors.

Reltio Connected Data Platform is a big data architecture that manages large amounts of data in real time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and It has its own Connected Graph technology to discover. Relationship. For more information, please visit www.reltio.com.

