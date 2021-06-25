



Italian supercars play an important role as follow-me cars.

Lamborghini and Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport (BLQ) have renewed their partnership. It began in 2013, and for over eight years, Italian supercar makers handed over six leading cars to BLQ and escorted aircraft to parking lots and gates.

The 7th car was screened today. This car is a Huracan Evo with a naturally aspirated V10 5.2 liter engine, a 7-speed LDF with two clutches, and a full steering chassis painted with a special paint developed by the Lamborghini Style Center. The all-wheel drive Lamborghini Huracán Evo work can be seen as the lead car until January 7th next year.

The supercar is the same as the standard one, except for the flashing lights and colors. The latter was developed by Lamborghini Centro-style designers and consists of basic green Verde Turbine mats and orange Arancione matte shades reminiscent of the colors of airfield equipment. The hood has the airport logo and the “Follow Me in Our Beautiful Country” engraving, which is also duplicated on the door.

The coupe features a Performante version of the naturally aspirated V10 5.2 liter with torque of 640hp and 600Nm and a 7-speed LDF with two clutches and a fully steerable chassis. From 0 mph to 60 mph, Fracan Evo accelerates in 2.9 seconds. It takes 9 seconds to accelerate to 120 mph, with a top speed of over 200 mph.

The car in front of the Lamborghini was the Huracan LP 580-2 with a rear-wheel drive and naturally aspirated V105.2 engine, delivering 580hp and 540Nm of torque. The coupe was inferior to today’s cars not only in power but also in dynamics. The Huracan LP580-2 took 3.4 seconds to accelerate to 60mph, with a top speed of 195mph.

At the airport, a follow meker is required to escort the board to the parking lot. Follow mekers are sent in a variety of cases, including poor visibility, non-standard routes to parking lots, and pilots requesting on arrival without knowing the airport. Due to airport regulations, travel may only occur with Follow Me Cars.

