Apple Watch Series 3 prototype features smart connector





We’ve already seen some prototypes of the first-generation Apple Watch that revealed product details before the official announcement in September 2014. This week, Giulio Zompetti shared an image of an early prototype of the Apple Watch Series 3. Exactly the same as the final version, this prototype is unique. It’s a smart connector.

All Apple Watches come with hidden ports that Apple uses internally for diagnostics and other internal tests. However, this Apple Watch Series 3 prototype, shown by Zompetti, also has two other unhidden mystery connectors, much like the iPad’s smart connector, but at a smaller size.

This is because these connectors may be part of a new smart connector for the Apple Watch that was internally tested by Apple. On Twitter, Zompetti says Apple may be working on an early version of the “smart band” for the Apple Watch Series 3.

9to5Mac was able to communicate with Zompetti to get the details of this prototype. According to him, Apple was working on a special sensor to add blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch. This is possible through a “smart band”. Unfortunately, the prototype is a non-working unit, so it’s unclear how this works exactly.

This is in line with Apple’s patent, published in 2017, the same year that Series 3 was announced, and shows a new system for calculating blood pressure using the Apple Watch with a watch band with a sensor. .. The prototype shown in the image is most likely used to test the technology described in this patent.

Giulio Zompetti is known for its vast collection of Apple prototypes. For more information on these products, it’s worth checking out his Twitter profile.

Rumor has it this year that Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a brand new design with new sensors that enable more health features, such as blood sugar monitoring and thermometers.

