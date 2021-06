Featured Chicago Companies of the Month

Chicago has a rich history of innovation and growth, and according to the Chicago Business Journal, there are now several major plans to solidify its name as a prestigious technology hub.

In May, the local non-profit organization P33 launched an initiative aimed at transforming Windy City into the premier destination for innovation. The organization is targeting 100,000 technicians nationwide in a sophisticated digital advertising campaign that wants to convince them to move, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The initiative is already attended by large tech companies such as Google and Microsoft, as well as local start-ups such as Amount and M1 Finance.

While this initiative is aimed at people outside the city, there are certainly many opportunities for locally grown technicians.

Below is a breakdown of the companies that are contributing to Chicago’s innovation and growth. If you like it, both are currently in different positions.

CNA

Business: CNA is a professional services company that provides insurance to technology companies, providing professional solutions to meet the needs of their clients.

Executive Words: We strongly believe that CNA’s leadership team gives every employee a say, whether you’re a new intern or a senior executive. All opinions and suggestions are collected and evaluated. Employees are encouraged to imagine new ways of working supported by thoughtful and structured practice, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Kostnis told Built-in earlier.

Current openings: CNA is currently aiming to fill approximately 90 remote-friendly openings. The company has different positions in the finance, marketing, engineering and product teams.

divvydose

What they are doing: divvyDOSE is a full-service courier pharmacy with a focus on adherence packing. This means that on the front of the company’s packaging, users can see the prescribed dosage, timing, frequency, and other special instructions.

Technical Toolbox: The divvyDOSEs Technical Toolbox is stacked with PostgreSQL and Redis for managing JavaScript, Python, Ruby languages, and databases.

Employee Topic: I was working as a pharmacist and learning to write my own code, but six years later, I was ready to make changes, software engineer II CareyCade told BuiltIn earlier. I wanted a job that was exciting and in line with my values ​​and priorities. I came across divvyDOSE and after learning about its mission to improve the health of patients, it was put up for sale.

