Rumor: The ghost of the Tsushima stand-alone extension of the work





Ghost of Tsushima is celebrating its 1st anniversary, but we may celebrate it with new expansions. According to some suspected insiders, Sony is preparing to announce the Ghost of Ikishima, a standalone extension of the Ghost of Tsushima.

The ghost of Ikushima. Expand alone type game. We are aiming for 2021. I don’t know how many people found it so quickly.

-Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

This rumor (as Wccftech points out) has some credibility, but it’s also a bit sporadic. In a Sony-focused ResetEra thread, some users briefly talked about the rumored State of Play scheduled for July 8. The standalone extension to Ghost of Tsushima is genuine and is targeted for release in 2021. Then he made the same mistake in the first game, so he revealed that it was probably a “ghost” rather than a “ghost”. He also compared it to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Gears 5: Hive Buster. Both are affordable games that can be purchased individually.

Leaker Katharsis T said he already knew about this, and before following Baker’s rumors and saying he didn’t want to spoil the surprise, he said it was a single-player title. KatharsisT has been right in the past and seems to be leaking Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer mode, but some that haven’t happened yet, such as claiming an imminent restart of Silent Hill. Also insists on the game of. Some say it might happen as Silent Hill is back, but it’s worth mentioning, given that it hasn’t been revealed yet after alluding to it.

Also, there is no firm consensus on the platform on which it resides. Baker said it was supposed to be on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but that was just a guess. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is PS5 only (at least for now) and is only rated on PS5, as Ghost of Tsushima appears to be on PS4, and even that alone seems like a somewhat safe bet. is. Trailer platform.

Sucker Punch hasn’t officially talked about Ghost of Tsushima follow-up, but it makes sense given the past of these “extended” games. Infamous 2 acquired a standalone non-canon extension in 2011 at Infamous: Festival of Blood just four months later. Infamous: First Light was also a standalone extension of Infamous: Second Son. Both titles were long before Sony began adopting these small takes in big games such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Spider-Man: Miles Morales mentioned above.

Iki Island is a small island about 40 miles southeast of Tsushima, as shown in the photo above. Ikeshima is much smaller than Tsushima, so it’s an ideal place for small games.

