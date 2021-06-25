“Escape From Tarkov” can be wiped immediately tomorrow





Many new in-game events and other information released last week strongly indicate that Escape From Tarkov is receiving an imminent wipe. It may arrive soon tomorrow.

Recent patterns of events surrounding Escape From Tarkov confirm that the game will be wiped soon.

An official email from Battlestate Games was sent to certain players yesterday (June 23rd), announcing a 20% sale tomorrow (June 25th) and Saturday (June 26th).

Battlestate Games always sells games to match the first day of the wipe. This strongly suggests that the wipe may take place soon tomorrow.

The email states that we are offering a “Discount for the release of the 0.12.11 update”.

Today (June 24th) is just six months since the last wipe. This is important because battle state games usually wipe the game twice a year, leaving 6 months between each wipe. The last wipe was an amazing Christmas gift, arriving on December 24th without fanfare.

Players now first suspect that a wipe is needed when they notice that Kira, the enemy of the exchange map boss, is appearing in the factory.

In less than a day, the player received a mission called “Boss Gathering”. In this mission, you were asked to spy on a meeting between all the bosses in the game while gathering on the reserve map.

Following these changes, newspaper clippings made fun of having free access to the lab’s maps. Maps usually require expensive keycards to access, but the changes have had a huge impact on the delicate in-game economy, as they contain some of the best loot in the game.

As of today, players can also receive $ 100,000 USD (a valuable in-game currency) to extract from raids by scav players.

These changes have had a significant impact on the in-game economy where players can buy and sell loot on the Marketplace system. Battlestate Games is usually very careful to keep this economy intact. As such, the sudden influx of cash and valuables underscores an imminent wipe that counteracts these dramatic changes.

After introducing the upcoming Streets of Tarkov map at E3 earlier this year, game director Nikita Buyanov said, “I don’t know” if the wipe is imminent.

Escape from Talkov-What is a wipe?

Wipe Escape From Tarkov to reset the progress and items of all players in the game. This is to keep the game fresh. This allows all players to return to the same arena, including many who have already accumulated enormous wealth and powerful equipment.

Wipees usually occur every 6 months and usually coincide with the release of a larger update to the game. For upcoming Tarkov patch 0.12.11, the next update is expected to include an extension to the factory map with an overhauled layout and new bosses.

In other news, “Rainbow Six Siege” players have discovered an HUD option.

