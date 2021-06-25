Google Fi VPN service is now available on iPhone





For the past few months, we’ve been hoping for a Google Fi VPN on the iPhone, but it’s finally time. According to Google, iPhone users now have access to Google Fi’s integrated VPN, which provides the privacy that comes with these services, eliminating the need to sign up for third-party services.

Google announced in February that it would expand its FiVPN service to iPhone users this spring. It took a little longer than the subscribers expected, but it’s finally a big day for Apple device owners on the Google Fi network to have access to privacy tools.

As you would expect from a VPN, this service allows Google Fi users to stream data over an encrypted connection, preventing others from snooping on your browsing habits and online activity. The big advantage of this feature is that you don’t have to sign up for another company’s plan and pay for it.

Google Fi’s VPN service has many other features such as automatic spam call blocking, the ability to monitor data usage for all users of the plan, data-only SIM support, fast data tethering depending on the plan you get Will be added.

Subscribers can sign up for an Unlimited Plus or Simply Unlimited plan to get unlimited data at a limited speed after the first 22GB. There is also a flexible plan with a data price of $ 10 per gigabyte and a monthly price of $ 17.

