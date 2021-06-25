Fortnite Challenge Guide: Placing a boombox on Believers Beach





Epic Games has introduced a new season of Fortnite with lots of alien themes to do. In Season 7 and Week 3, you can complete a new series of challenges, but don’t expect to get through them as quickly as usual. This week’s challenge is a bit more complicated than you’re used to, and many of them send you to specific unmarked locations on the map. Fortunately, with a little help, they are all manageable.

One particular challenge is to place the boombox on Believers Beach. You may not know where to go because those locations are not shown on the map. This guide will show you everything you need to know to complete this challenge. Here’s how to place a boombox on Fortnite’s Believer Beach:

Believer Beach Fortnite.gg radio-cassette location

For this challenge, you need to place two boomboxes on Believers Beach. There are three possible places to place them, and those spots can be found on the map above (Thanks, Fortnite.gg). Oddly enough, this challenge seems to be buggy because I couldn’t get multiple spawns per match. In other words, I tried to attack each location, but only one of them could have a boombox. I had to finish and join a new match to play the next match. This was unexpected because Fortnite challenges can usually reach goals in any order.

In any case, there are some challenges related to Believers Beach this week. Therefore, it is advisable to take a team and monitor behind you to complete this one. When we tried this challenge, there were multiple enemies who decided to land in the area with us. We also recommend that you complete this challenge with Team Rumble so that you can respawn if you are eliminated early. Below are the specific locations for each boombox throughout Believers Beach.

Boombox location 1

The first (and only one that first appears to us) is on the northeastern side of Believers Beach, east of the large dock by some umbrellas.

Boombox location 2

Then the next dock is on the west side of the large dock, on the north side of the parking lot in this area. Find a place at the table.

Boombox location 3

The final location is near the bus near the trailer park, south of the previous location. This won’t spawn for us in the match, but hopefully this bug will be fixed soon.

