Google suspends cookie upgrades | PYMNTS.com

Third-party cookies delay plans to abolish third-party cookies by two years by the second quarter of 2022, as Google revealed in a company blog post that it needs more time Was announced. To do this right, across the ecosystem.

In the new timeline, Chrome will phase out support for third-party cookies over the three months ending in late 2023.

In this case, the right understanding is to catch up with the market and develop reasonable alternatives to the third-party cookies that we currently rely on in an unprepared world for publishers, advertisers, and web developers. Seems to mean giving more time to. .. According to Google, the alternative is actually an improvement over cookies.

As an industry, we can prevent cookies from being replaced by another form of personalized tracking and prevent the rise of secret approaches such as fingerprints.

Google’s amazing and amazing movement

Given that search giants focus on complying with privacy sandbox change requirements, Google’s decision to postpone was surprising to some. Pressure within advertising tech companies and publishers is higher than ever, as Google’s deadline for phasing out third-party cookies was considered immovable, according to a published report. However, Google has previously postponed the deadline and is in a unique situation between rocks and difficult places.

Currently, Google has two concerns: managing cookies and increasing privacy protection on the platform. On the other hand, there are concerns about antitrust laws that claim that deleting cookies would damage independent publishers and advertising technology platforms.

Due to the importance of this mission, we will evaluate new technologies, collect feedback, repeat to ensure that they meet both privacy and performance goals, and give all developers time to follow the best path of privacy. Must be given. The blog post adds that protecting privacy is an important goal, but it should not be pursued at the expense of the business model of many web publishers that support freely available content.

What happens if a phase out occurs

Even if third-party cookies eventually start disappearing from Google on the company’s new schedule, it’s not an overnight change. Instead, the cookie begins to fade out over a three-month period.

Currently, third-party cookies can be set to work for more than a year in some cases. During the three-month phasing out of 2023, Google will begin reducing the maximum duration of third-party cookies from months to weeks to days by the end of the phasing out in late 2023. ..

At least that’s the schedule for now, as Google said it would update the timeline more specifically as more data became available.

