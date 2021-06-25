Microsoft’s Windows 11 Public Event: All Free Upgrades Scheduled This Fall





Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade on this holiday.

Until recently, when choosing a computer or smartphone, you have to choose from several groups. There is Apple software that powers Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads. All of these are designed to work together to make sharing files, video chatting, and watching TV as easy as possible. There is Google’s Android. It powers a variety of phones, tablets and computers. But in Windows 11, Microsoft wants to break that mold.

The software giant announced Thursday that the next major version of Windows will be released as a free upgrade this fall, offering many new features designed to position Microsoft as a company that works with Apple, Google, and quite a few products. .. Many other people.

For example, the company is expanding support for Android apps, making it easier for users to run phone apps on their computers. Microsoft is incorporating Teams software into Windows in the same way that Apple’s FaceTime is embedded in the Mac. Unless Microsoft doesn’t want it to be exclusive. Microsoft Teams apps for Mac, iPhone and Android already exist. (Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told reporters that he was happy to accept FaceTime on Microsoft computers.)

“Windows 11 reaffirms the role of Windows in the world,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, when announcing new software on Thursday. “Today, the world needs a more open platform. It allows apps to become a platform on their own. Windows is a platform, like the Web, where something bigger than Windows is born. . “

Microsoft’s move to upgrade Windows happens when the demand for computers is higher than ever. Over the past year, pandemics have claimed the lives of billions of people, forcing many to work from home. This meant that many of them needed new computers, better internet connections, large monitors and other peripherals to view their work. Now that the vaccine has allowed some countries to begin reopening, workers are looking for hybrid work options, effectively perpetuating their home office experience.

For tech companies, this meant a surge in demand and helped lead to chip and other supply shortages throughout the industry. Still, analysts estimate that laptops and desktop computers could record the highest sales ever this year.

Below are all the details I learned at the Microsoft event on Thursday.

Windows 11 is a free download for Windows 10 users on this holiday.

Windows 11 could be a major update for Microsoft-powered computers, but by the time it arrives this holiday season, existing users will continue to be able to update for free, the company said.

In addition, Microsoft said the company will start selling “Windows 11-enabled PCs” before it goes on sale.

The team uses Apple’s FaceTime and App Store

One of the biggest complaints about FaceTime is that it only runs on Apple devices. And even if Apple announces this fall, Apple users can invite Android and Windows people to FaceTime calls, but they don’t have full access to the app.

Microsoft believes the answer lies in Teams software. The first way to do this is to embed your team in the Windows 11 taskbar. So basically you don’t need to install the teams separately. The team is already available on Apple and Android devices, which will greatly help to make the team more competitive.

Not only that. Microsoft also said that developers of the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 will be able to retain all their money, rather than the industry-standard practice of charging up to 30% on app purchases.

The tech giant also said developers could use their favorite commerce technology. This is a shift from Apple and Google’s policy of requiring app developers to use payment processing services that automatically deduct fees.

One of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s latest mantras is that Microsoft is “all-in” into the game. Windows 11 incorporates Microsoft features such as “Auto HDR” that uses computer intelligence to enhance the visuals of video games. “The difference is amazing,” said Sarabond, an executive at the Xbox ecosystem, during the event.

Microsoft Windows 11 is official

Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 (the name is real!). It has a Mac-like look, built-in Microsoft Teams like Apple’s FaceTime, widgets, and much more.

Windows 11 has many bugs

Microsoft has an interesting history with live demos. Notably, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates had a big crash in a live demo of Windows 98. Now Microsoft seems to have the problem again. Just as Microsoft was about to announce the name of the new Windows 11 software, its live stream was discontinued.

Microsoft is about to start

A big Microsoft event is about to begin. Meanwhile, according to Bleeping Computer, you can enjoy finding a reference to the name Windows 11 in one of Microsoft’s code bases for the Github service that someone is running. So you have it. But to be honest, with all the speculation about the name and all the tips, if Microsoft didn’t call it Windows 11, most people would probably have been an elaborate prank by the company’s marketing team for the past few weeks. You will think.

