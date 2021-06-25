Trial version of Monster Hunter Stories 2 available in Europe





Whether it’s fighting giant monsters, creating spectacular equipment, or enjoying the beautiful scenery, Monster Hunter has it all, and a trial version for players to experience is available in Europe.

We held our breath when the first article on Monster Hunter Saga was published in a more modern way. Fortunately for us, developers have not only fulfilled their promises, but there are many more to come.

The trial version of Monster Hunter Stories 2 will be released in Europe today, June 25th.

Fans from eastern parts of the globe, such as Australia and Japan, of course only praised the game, taking into account its unpolished nature. A good number of them have described the game as a Disney movie in which you play a major role, so you can choose what audience it is made for.

However, as mentioned above, the game is being tried for some reason. Therefore, some lag, low frame rate, and rendering issues are expected. This is exactly the purpose of the trial, so don’t be discouraged or disappointed. However, all progress can be transferred to the main game.

Making Capcom Friends is one way to win the game

For those of us who are curious but not up to date on the game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Ruins Wings, as well as its full name, is a spin-off of the Monster Hunter series. As you can see on the official website, you play as the grandson of the legendary rider Red. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyberia girl who has been entrusted with eggs that could hatch into the legendary Rataros, which can cause havoc when awakened to destructive forces.

Conspiracy may sound cliché, but there is a reason why cliché has become so. When done correctly, they are timeless classics that will surely guide us through emotional, action-packed adventures.

The global release is set for July 9, 2021.

