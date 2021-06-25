Scarlet Nexus Review-Binding Tie





Scarlet Nexus takes us to a world where humans have developed psychic powers and the ability to connect their minds to each other. This has dramatically changed life, as we know it, enabling a new era of connected consciousness and advanced technology. But things lose all the sunlight and roses for humanity-the public lives in fear of others, grotesque brain-consuming monsters that randomly spawn from the mysterious belt that surrounds the planet. Their destructive urges make many areas uninhabitable and force humans to gather in cities under the protection of other oppressive forces, an elite paranormal army trained to handle other attacks. I was allowed to. Yuito and Kasane are newcomers to OSF and find that their skills are quickly tested during the attack. When the mission goes wrong, they are forced to stand by and fight to reveal the disturbing truth that lies beneath the surface.

The Scarlet Nexus setting is a fascinating combination of cyberpunk image, dystopian society, and pure sci-fi, and it quickly gets a lot of attention. From the beginning, I feel something is wrong with everything that is happening. This only increases when you first look at others. This is a terrifying anomaly that mixes familiar organic and inorganic matter with monsters that move like living things, but it feels confusingly unnatural. In addition, cutscenes are presented primarily in the form of comic-style still panels, giving the game the unique feel of high-stakes, episodic manga. Its smooth and unique, it gives the Scarlet Nexus a lot of personality.

Now Playing: Scarlet Nexus-Yuito Full Demo Playthrough

To start the game, select either Yuito or Kasane as your primary playable character. Yuito is a fairly standard action game swordfighter, while Kasane is a technical fighter with a long-range dagger. Both characters have combo attacks, jump strikes, and dodges. This is an array of regular 3D combat exercises. However, they also have the ability to use psychokinesis and introduce additional unique elements to fight. If you hold down R2, you can grab the object in the background and hit it directly against the enemy, catch the enemy with off-guard, and perform a combo attack.

Combat is extraordinarily unpleasant at first. Especially when playing as Kasane, it floats a little and falls apart. Chaining attacks, in particular, can be difficult in the early stages for more resilient enemies. But with the addition of SAS, it quickly improves. SAS is a system that allows playable characters to connect their brains to other squad members and temporarily harness their power. When connected to fireworks, the shell can give a pyrokinesis fire slash to burn enemies. You can perform a sneak attack by hiding yourself from aggressive enemies with the invisibility of Kageros. You can use Clairvoyance from Tsugmis to find hidden enemies and weaknesses, and use Gemas Sclerokinesis to quickly mitigate enemy attacks. With these skills, combat changes from fairly standard to much more interesting. This is because certain abilities are especially advantageous in certain situations. However, all of these skills use cooldown timers, so you’ll also need to learn how to manage them.

The more you enter the game, the more combat enhancements will be opened. As you level up, you can enter into the nodes of the brain map. This unlocks special skills that grant new offensive and defensive features available in combat. You will also learn about Brain Drive, a super-powerful mode that activates after filling the gauge to improve damage output and combo abilities. Finally, there is the brainfield. It’s a tremendously powerful but extremely dangerous condition that can overdrive your psychokinesis and do a lot of damage, but you can die if you stay there for a long time.

More mechanics will also be added to the mix. A guard meter has been introduced. With the right skills and attacks, you can disassemble them to neutralize your enemies and perform catastrophic brain crash attacks for bonus loot. Unique objects also appear in environments where you can perform sophisticated and highly satisfying QTE psychokinesis attacks, such as slamming others against the ground with marble statues or running in a row of enemies on a runaway train. I will. Also, by establishing good relationships with your teammates, you can maximize the potential of your teammates’ abilities and take advantage of new options such as follow-up attacks on downed enemies.

Outside of the story missions required to proceed, you can revisit the areas already explored for experience and side quests. These side quests are a standard issue for killing enemy X or collecting missions for item Z, and may have additional requirements such as killing enemies with certain SAS powers. They don’t add much to the game in terms of storytelling or world building, making their role an excuse to revisit the area with farm experience and items. Collecting enemy drops and environmental data is important, but you can exchange those items for specialized weapons in the store, upgrade plugins, and most importantly, give them to your teammates during a story break. You can exchange items.

Giving your crew what they like enhances their love for you and unlocks Bond episodes where you can hang out and learn more about their individual habits and behind-the-scenes stories. Increasing the level of coupling gives you access to improved SAS capabilities and additional attack and defense options. They also decorate your team base with their gifts, it’s a great visual touch. The tones of Bond episodes range from completely ridiculous to serious character dramas, but whatever you see, your in-game teammates can be even more appreciated.

It’s good to have fun with Scarlet Nexus combat and character interaction. Because the story is a shipwreck. What begins as an intriguing sci-fi story of a super-powerful youth used by the shadow government to fight terrifying creatures completely derails after a few chapters, with increasingly strange plot twists and mysterious character actions. It will be a mess. You get different perspectives (and different progressions) depending on your choice of Yuito or Kasane as a lead, but you still experience the same major WTF, was that nonsense? Event.

I’m not going into the realm of spoilers, but a good example of how frustrating the plot can be is to just sit down and talk about what’s going on, and most of the in-game conflicts. Understand that it’s easy to solve (Yuit asks repeatedly) instead of trying to kill each other. Even more annoying is that while this is happening, some of the enemy characters are still asking you to hang out with your lead. Even if all that is resolved, there are many plot threads that are incredibly thin when you think deeply.But as ridiculous as the story is over, I wanted to see how ridiculous it was, so I think it’s an advantage

The plot eventually evolves into a sludge pool filled with metaphors, but I don’t think Scarlet Nexus was a waste of time. Yes, the excitement of combat begins to diminish towards the end of the 20-hour run time of Scarlet Nexus-and the last stretch area of ​​the game feels overly long-but I’m my SAS ability, I Crushing enemies in Brainfield, and watching my team, will host a video game tournament at our base and settle the debate across living space boundaries. It may not be the new pinnacle of action game storytelling, but Scarlet Nexus still has a lot of fun in the right place.

